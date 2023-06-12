Road safety, future growth and provincial funding were some of the updates covered by West Lincoln's regional councillor in his most recent update to township councillors.
Regional Coun. Albert Witteveen appeared before the township council on May 23 to provide updates from the region. He also let the municipality know he has been chosen to represent West Lincoln as an agriculture representative at the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority.
Here is a summary of his update to council:
ROAD SAFETY IMPROVEMENTS
Three locations in West Niagara have been identified as in need of improved road safety and reduced red light running. In West Lincoln at Victoria Avenue and Highway 20, Grimsby at Christie Street and South Service Road and Lincoln at Ontario Street and South Service Road. Drivers should expect the implementation of safety measures in the late third quarter of 2023 and early fourth quarter of this year.
OFFICIAL PLAN AMENDMENT APPROVED
Witteveen shared details on two official plan amendments that had been approved by the Region's Public Works Committee. One established the 2051 growth forecasts for Niagara and outlined the expanded urban boundary in Smithville, while the other amendment detailed the zoning of the expansion plans, including plans for traffic, housing densities, community facilities and natural heritage systems as part of West Lincoln’s 30-year growth plan.
STATE OF EMERGENCY PROVINCIAL FUNDING
Witteveen also gave an update on the province's homelessness strategy and West Lincoln’s support for the declaration of a state of emergency on mental health, addiction and housing affordability. Witteveen said an additional $9 million in funding will be directed to the local municipalities and Niagara Region in the next three years to keep enhancing the services provided to help the unhoused community.