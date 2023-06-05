Halton Healthcare has taken a significant step forward in its approach to creating a mask-friendly environment as it transitions to the next phase of its initiative. Patients and visitors at Halton Healthcare facilities, including Georgetown Hospital, Milton District Hospital, and Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, will now have the option to wear a face mask based on their personal preference.
To accommodate this choice, face mask dispensers have been installed at all main entrances, ensuring easy access for individuals who wish to continue wearing masks during their visit. However, it is important to note that staff, physicians, and volunteers must still wear masks while providing direct patient care in inpatient and outpatient settings.
“The decision to update our masking requirements was made as hospitals across the province continue to give people more choice based on their own health and comfort level. We are taking a phased approach toward mask friendly facilities, rather than making masks mandatory in all settings,” said Senior Vice President, Clinical Operations at Halton Healthcare, Cindy McDonell. “Decisions on when and where the use of personal protective equipment, such as masks, is needed will continue to be based on Public Health Ontario guidelines and informed by our infectious disease experts.”
While visitors are not obligated to wear masks, they must complete standard self-screening questions and sanitize their hands upon entering Halton Healthcare facilities. Patients exhibiting symptoms such as fever or respiratory issues will be mandated to wear masks for the safety of others. Additionally, everyone is encouraged to wear masks in crowded waiting rooms and emergency departments.
Halton Healthcare remains committed to monitoring respiratory illnesses within its hospitals and communities. As necessary, masking policies will be adjusted to ensure the ongoing safety and well-being of patients, staff, and visitors.