An Indigenous dance tradition and a local poet are among the 12 inductees to the Chatham-Kent Arts and Culture ‘Heroes Wall of Fame’.
Eelünaapéewi Lahkéewiit Pow-Wow Indigenous Dance from Delaware on the Thames First Nation at Moraviantown is being inducted in the Dance category.
Archibald Lampman, a poet from Morpeth, is being enshrined posthumously in the Literary Arts category.
The local inductees were announced, along with the other 10 honourees, by the Chatham-Kent Arts & Culture Network last Wednesday.
This will be the second class to be inducted into the Heroes Wall of Fame in a ceremony on Wednesday, Oct. 11, at the Chatham Armories.
The Delaware Nation on the Thames has hosted an annual pow-wow for over 50 years, featuring drumming, singing, crafts and foods while showcasing the Lenape people’s rich and powerful heritage and culture. Over the years, thousands of visitors have attended the annual pow-pow to enjoy the various types of dance, including traditional, fancy, round and competitive. The ceremonial dancing, intricate regalia and beadwork, wide array of vibrant colours and their meaning celebrate the life and spirit that continues in Eelünaapéewi Lahkéewiit.
Born in Morpeth in 1861, Lampman established a reputation as one of Canada’s finest poets during his brief lifetime. The family moved to Rice Lake in 1867, and Lampman was stricken with rheumatic fever a year later. Lampman attended Trinity College in Toronto, where he published his first poems, and after a brief tenure as a teacher, moved to Ottawa for a job in the post office in 1883. After he was married in 1887, his writing career took off as he penned more than 300 poems, published several volumes and was showcased in Canadian and American periodicals and magazines. Lampman’s work reflected the rural simplicity and natural environs of his youth and later travels as he and other contemporary writers were collectively known as the Confederation Poets. He died in 1899 in Ottawa at age 37. Lampman was honoured with a Canada Post stamp in 1989, and an annual award is presented in his name by Arc, Canada’s Poetry Magazine.
The Heroes Wall of Fame, launched last year and housed at the Chatham Cultural Centre, is a program of the CKACN, a community arts council incorporated in January 2021 to support the arts and cultural sector in Chatham-Kent.
“After our successful first year, we are thrilled to announce our second class of 12 inductees to the Heroes Wall of Fame,” said Dan White, CKACN chair. “The Wall honours those individuals or groups, present and past, who have distinguished themselves in their chosen field or artistic practice within and beyond Chatham-Kent.”
“These inductees deserve our recognition for the passion they’ve shown, the attention they’ve received, and the pride of community they’ve fostered in all of us,” White said.
The Class of 2023 is sponsored by Waste Connections Canada and the Municipality of Chatham-Kent’s Forward Together grant program.
“We here at Waste Connections of Canada, operator of the Ridge Landfill, are proud to partner with our host communities to help recognize and celebrate artistic excellence that has had an impact at home and, in many cases, across Canada and the world,” said Cathy Smith, Project Manager. “Highlighting the success and contributions of these individuals and groups can help inspire future generations of young artists to chase their own dreams and achievements.”
Inductions are in six categories: Visual Arts, Performing Arts, Music, Dance, Literary Arts and Cultural Builders.
Following is the 2023 Class of Inductees, with their home communities in parentheses.
Visual Arts - Alexander M. Fleming – Painter (Chatham), and Larry Towell – Photographer and Photojournalist (Wallaceburg)
Performing Arts - Ron Pardo – Comic-Impressionist and Voice Actor (Pardoville), and David Farquhar – Audio Producer and Entrepreneur (Chatham)
Music - Michelle Wright – Singer and Songwriter (Merlin), and Chatham Concert Band – Orchestra (Chatham-Kent)
Dance - Lisa Lester – Dancer, Choreographer and Cultural Entrepreneur (Chatham), and Eelünaapéewi Lahkéewiit Pow-Wow – Indigenous Dance (Delaware on the Thames First Nation at Moraviantown)
Literary Arts - Archibald Lampman – Poet (Morpeth), and Lori Lansens – Author and Screenwriter (Chatham)
Cultural Builders - John Beardall – Broadcaster and Entrepreneur (Chatham), and Kiwanis Music Festival – Youth Music Development (Chatham-Kent).
“These inductees were chosen from the nominations provided by citizens and the oversight committee and, as it was last year, final selections were difficult,” said James Snyder, chair of the Wall of Fame committee. “There are many worthy candidates to bring forward for recognition in future years.”
Efforts were made to represent various communities around the municipality and honour both legacy and more contemporary choices.
Inductees will have a plaque permanently mounted at the Chatham Cultural Centre and included on the virtual wall on the CKACN website.
The public is welcome to attend the Induction Ceremony on Oct. 11 at the Chatham Armoury, William St., at 7 p.m. but must RSVP in advance to ckartsandculturenetwork@gmail.com