Combining music with puppetry, Glen Caradus has been educating young people about the environment and climate change for years.
Now the longtime musician and environmental educator is back with a brand new show, “Big History Mystery,” set to debut on Earth Day this Saturday.
Families are invited to the Camp Kawartha Environment Centre at 2505 Pioneer Rd., where Caradus will perform a solo show featuring eight new additions to his troupe of puppets.
The time-bending performance takes an optimistic approach in educating children about the importance of preserving nature, giving audience members a history lesson on geology and local Indigenous peoples, while providing a glimpse at what an environmentally-friendly future would look like in Peterborough.
“I’m able to access a time machine so I can go back and see what the earth and Peterborough looked like half a billion years ago,” Caradus explained. The show will feature plenty of guitar and banjo-led sing-a-longs. Caradus is eventually transported 300 years into the future, where he lands in downtown Peterborough. He’s met with a green city, meant to show audience members “where we need to go in terms of looking after the planet,” Caradus said.
“It’s trying to give a positive message. You hear a lot of doom and gloom right but I want people to see what good looks like: we can plant trees, we can put up solar panels, we can ride bikes,” he said. “It’s telling kids, ‘hey, you might sometimes feel discouraged, but we can green things up.’”
To prepare for the production, Caradus reached out to an elder at Curve Lake First Nation, who helped the performer craft the storyline, which includes a look back at Anishinaabe history and culture.
While Caradus is performing his latest stage show solo, his longtime musical partner Phil Stephenson will eventually join him, with the two set to take the production on the road this summer. The pair have performed together for two decades as The Paddling Puppeteers.
Offstage, Caradus raises awareness about climate change by embarking on a yearly Climate Ride, an initiative launched in 2021. Partnering with local environmental groups, Caradus has completed long-distance bike rides from Peterborough to the Apsley area and back two years in a row. He plans on hopping on his bike again this summer.
“Big History Mystery” audience members will receive a potted tree, donated by the tree nursery at Rowan Tree Children’s School. Attendees are asked to pay what they can.
The show begins at 2 p.m.
