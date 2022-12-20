Eganville – North Algona Wilberforce Mayor James Brose took the opportunity during his Mayor’s Address of the last meeting of 2022 to look back on the year and comment on the successes of 2022.
“I want to thank our staff, summer students and volunteers for their dedication, commitment to service and their consistent efforts implementing our Strategic Plan, ensuring our community thrives,” he said on Tuesday.
One goal in the Strategic Plan which was fulfilled was hiring Cameron Montgomery as Special Projects Coordinator to manage municipal projects, write grant applications for funding, document progress and report to council. She also acts as a community listener, he noted.
The municipality is also using a decision board to guide council decision with a Strategic Plan lens, he noted. As well, communication with residents has been improved.
“Live recordings of meetings are posted to the township You Tube channel as well as Facebook page and linked to the township website,” he said.
The electronic signage is used to advertise community events and township information. As well, a quarterly municipal newsletter was created.
Mayor Brose pointed out council supported the NRTC installation of fibre cable to provide high speed fibre connection to the municipal office. This is expected to be completed in 2023. Council also approved two new Rogers cell towers for improved communication for staff and first responders.
“We supported Enbridge Gas in developing a pipeline route within the township for natural gas expansion to Eganville,” he added.
The township developed a community survey dealing with affordable housing and participating in a new working group -- the Affordable Housing Association of Ottawa Valley. Also, there is continued support for the food bank in Golden Lake.
Mayor Brose said a third-party review of the Strategic Plan implementation brought with it a B- grade for the municipality.
In terms of administration, there was a balanced budget for residents in 2022 which included a $554,500 contribution to reserves.
“We reduced tax arrears from 11 percent to nine percent and completed two tax sales,” he said.
A succession and retention plan for staff was implemented. As well, the dog pound services were transferred to the Pembroke SPCA.
In 2023, work will continue in updating the NAW municipal zoning by-law with the County of Renfrew, he said.
There is also a speed limit review in progress for municipal roads which will be completed in January. A Municipal Service Review will also be completed in January.
In the Public Works Department, the municipality purchased a new tandem plow truck and half-ton truck. Resurfacing was done on Black Point Road and Crooked Rapids Road. A partial section of Berndt Road was completed and the expansion of the public works garage in Golden Lake was completed. There has also been work on the Wilkens Trail and Wilkens Road and the Deacon Boat Launch had septic tank repairs.
In Recreation, the Melissa Bishop Park had upgrades, a gazebo extension and the addition of a barbecue area. Park Cottage renovations will be completed in February.
The township also participated n the Water and Dirt Festival with other municipalities and hosted a kayak fishing derby and SPCA doggie paddle fundraiser.
The fire department saw the completion of the Golden Lake Fire Hall renovations, as well as the purchase of a new tanker truck for the Rankin Station. Mayor Brose said there were radio upgrades and the purchase of new bunker gear, as well as continued training for heavy extrication.
NAW was successful in many grant applications including for Melissa Bishop Park revitalization and cottage renovations, as well as the Crossroads Transformation Project at the Golden Lake Community Hall and Schoolhouse Park. Other grants included a Swim Instructor Certification program with the Ontario Sports Network and an accessibility grant for the Golden Lake Community Complex. For the Queen’s Jubilee, 700 trees were planted and there will be an installation of seven commemorative art panels in 2023.
As part of his Mayor’s Address, Mayor Brose spoke about his recent activities, which included a visit by Ontario Premier Doug Ford to Shaw Woods. He noted he was invited to join the premier and government ministers Todd Smith, Environment, and Grayson Smith, Natural Resources, along with Hydro One representatives and members of the Shaw Woods Outdoor Education Centre board for a tour of the facility, which is located in the municipality.