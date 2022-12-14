Darlene Wroe
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
COBALT - The Town of Cobalt is looking at whether to end its usual winter policy of issuing winter parking permits to residents who do not have a parking space on their own property.
The parking permit allows people to park on the street overnight.
Bylaw officer Pete Gilboe told council at their committee-of-the-whole meeting December 6 that the policy to allow parking permits actually creates work for him and the town staff.
"It's useless, for lack of a better term," he told council.
If the town does continue to issue winter parking permits, an amendment needs to be made to the town's parking law to recognize the use of winter parking permits, he said.
If the weather is clear and there has been no recent snow to plow, and no snow in the forecast, whether people are parked on the road through the night makes no difference, he pointed out.
What is needed is for people to have their vehicles off the road when the plows need to clear the snow, he explained.
"The issue we have discovered with these (parking permits) is that it seems to give the owners some sense that 'I can park on the street whenever I want because I have a parking permit,'" even if it is snowing.
"What we really want is for people to move their vehicles and be out of the way" when the roads need to be plowed, he said.
He expressed confidence that a good job has been done over the last couple of years in educating people about the need to allow plows to clear the roads.
Town public works superintendent Aaron Williams said when applications are made for parking permits, he goes out and decides whether or not the applicant qualifies for the parking permit.
"They serve absolutely no purpose," he said, adding that he agrees the town should abolish parking permits.
He said the town has ample parking available in the town public parking spots, and vehicles can be parked at those locations for 48-hour periods.
People are being encouraged to park their vehicles there when it is known the roads will need to be plowed.
Those whose vehicles are on the street and in the way of the plow will be contacted by Gilboe, who advised council that he has the ability to run a vehicle plate to determine its owner.
"I regularly do that," he said.
He said he patrols the roads ahead of the plow "if we have a major snowfall in the forecast, I get out in front (of the plows) and drive to the problem spots and go knock on their doors." He added that he has not "had any real issues with getting people to move."