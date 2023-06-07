ST. MARY’S – The Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s is a step closer to implementing a comprehensive plan to ensure the safety of its potable water supply.
Council approved a measure to accept the source water protection advisory committee policy as presented by Chief Administrative Officer Marissa Jordan at its committee of the whole meeting on May 17.
The policy — which establishes a new, multi-stakeholder advisory committee — is mandated by the Nova Scotia Department of Environment and Climate Change (DOECC) to help ensure that municipal drinking water and distribution facilities meet consistently high, provincial quality standards.
“Through our source water protection plan, the source water protection advisory committee is supposed to be in place,” Jordan explained. “We did have, in place, a committee that worked on the original plan; however, that committee has not met for a while, and we would have to reengage with a lot of the members.”
According to DOECC guidelines, committee membership should include both government representatives — municipal councillors and their planners, engineers, and consultants — and community stakeholders — local land owners, and representatives from industry and environmental groups.
Jordan said: “This policy [would] set up a new committee to review the current [water protection] plan and add in one of things that is missing, which is a program to review the testing… and [its] implementation.”
In January, Jordan told council “Under the [DOECC] approval to operate, there are some directives and one of them is to do an assessment report on the [water] system … A systems assessment report hasn’t been done in 10 years. This is not an [annual] thing [and] it will give us an action plan for what to do next.”
In March, the municipality approved spending $24,920 from its gas tax/capital reserve fund (less any potential grants from the province) for engineering firm R.V. Anderson and Associates to conduct an assessment of Sherbrooke’s water utility system.
Jordan said the new committee should be ready to proceed sometime this month.