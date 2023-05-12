Thunder Bay, Ont. — The Lakehead Transportation Museum Society is providing an opportunity for businesses to expand their operations to the waterfront district to service cruise ship passengers while supporting the transportation museum.
Wally Peterson, board chairman for the transportation museum and owner of Thunder Country Diving, says plans are underway for the development of a dock-side market aimed at providing shopping experiences for disembarking cruise ship passengers and the general public. He says the idea stemmed from potential business obstruction from the amount of construction along Court Street this year, Red River Road next year and the new art gallery.
“The idea is when the cruise ships are in port, we will have a dock-side market,” Peterson said. “The spaces are 10 feet by 10 feet and are available to any licensed merchants in Thunder Bay. It’s not a crafter’s show.”
He said the vendors can market their merchandise or food products, which is flexible with varied ship arrival schedules. They won’t be charged a fee but will be asked for a donation to the museum.
Each food vendor must provide their own city licensing and health unit documentation. Shelters, tables, chairs and an electrical outlet can be provided at a cost. Overnight site security will be available and each vendor will be responsible for the security of all their personal items during the dockside market event. Recycling and garbage bins will be provided.
“This past week I applied for a permit with the Lakehead Regional Conservation Authority to landscape the area. I’m not actually landscaping, I’m going to be putting some infill between all the old ties and covering them to make it smooth,” Peterson explained.
“I also applied for funding for wheelchair-accessible ramping and pathways through our site but haven’t heard back yet. We’re doing all the prep work because when we can fully develop that site, we’re going to have artifacts there for people to go look at, and we’re setting ourselves for that.”
The market also provides a good opportunity for the promotion of Alexander Henry tours.
Peterson says they won’t be ready for the first arriving ship, the Viking Octantus, but will be ready in full operation for the June 5 cruise ship arrival. The addition of picnic tables is planned and Wi-Fi will soon be installed at the site. He says they are also connecting with local e-bike rental vendors to provide that service for cruise ship passengers as well.
Admission to the dockside market will be free for everyone.
For scheduling, information and application, email info@tmtb.ca.