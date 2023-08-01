After a successful campaign last year, Stuff the Bus, in partnership with Ready, Set, Go is once again seeking donations of new school supplies to support families as their children prepare for the start of another school year. According to the Social Health Equity Network of Lethbridge & Area (SHENLA) in 2019 15.2 per cent of children under the age of 17 were living in low-income households.
Compared to national statistics cited by the federal government in 2021 which declared 6.4 per cent of all Canadian children were living in poverty, Lethbridge youth are over twice as likely to be struggling. However, the distribution of poverty throughout demographics is far from equal as SHENLA reports that 42 per cent of Indigenous children in Lethbridge face the challenges economic insecurity. With such alarming numbers in mind, incentives like Stuff the Bus remain vital to supporting youth.
Last year, over 1,400 backpacks were distributed to young students and officials with My City Care say they are on track to surpass that number this year. With the cost of living increasing throughout the country, and Lethbridge seeing rental prices rise over 18 per cent for two-bedroom dwellings as compared to a year ago – according to the National Rent Report – the contributions and donations made by citizens of Lethbridge are more important than ever. “Your generous contributions go beyond just pencils, notebooks, and backpacks. They symbolize hope, encouragement, and the belief that every child deserves a chance at success,” the organization says. Some of the most needed items include crayons, scissors, calculators (both basic and scientific), permanent markers, and 1” binders. A complete list and more information can be found on the website www.MyCityCare.ca and donations will be accepted August 22-24th throughout the city. Anyone interested in volunteering can contact My City Care at (403) 942- 1378.