An upcoming workshop will show participants how to create a ribbon skirt.
The Ribbon Skirt community workshop will be on Sat. Jan. 28 from 1-3 at the Bella Vista. There is no registration fee. A special guest speaker, Judy Pelly, will attend along with her granddaughter, Isabella, who was instrumental in creating “National Ribbon Skirt Day”. The first official nationally recognized Ribbon Skirt day in Canada was just this past Jan. 4.
Judy is an inspirational knowledge keeper and cultural advisor born and raised on Cote First Nation, and will share her story with everyone in attendance. The participants will watch a short video tutorial on how to make a ribbon skirt by Tala Tootoosis, who is well known for her teachings on ribbon skirts. Following this, those who have brought their sewing machines and supplies will have the chance to start making their own skirts.
According to theribbonskirtproject.ca, a ribbon skirt can be as simple as a piece of clothing, or as sacred as a piece of regalia used only for sweat lodge and ceremony. It can be an expression of womanhood and strength, of remembrance of the missing and murdered, a symbol of defiance and protection of natural resources against corporate powers, or a representation of the journey of those who are reclaiming their identities through traditional practices. Ribbon Skirts are a symbol of resilience, survival and identity, but their meaning changes with each person who wears one and each person who shares their history.
This workshop is open to everyone. Participants are encouraged even if you don’t have a sewing machine, or don’t even know how to sew, to come and learn and connect.
To view the tutorial before you come so you have an idea of how much material to bring and what to expect, go to: Making a Ribbon Skirt with Tala Tootoosis.