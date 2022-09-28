In the week leading up to the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation on Friday Sept. 30, municipalities across West Niagara are hosting a series of events to commemorate the day.
Below is a list of what the towns of Grimsby and Lincoln, and the Township of West Lincoln are doing to mark the occasion.
GRIMSBY
On Sept. 30, the Town of Grimsby will be holding a flag raising at town hall at 9 a.m., and the town hall lights will be lit in orange to commemorate the day.
In addition, the Grimsby Public Library and Art Gallery is hosting a number of cultural installations throughout the week, ending on Oct. 1.
There will be a “Looming Intentions” community art project, allowing participants to thread a string through a tapestry loom. The resulting artwork will be displayed in the gallery.
In the lobby of the library and art gallery, there will be a showing of “Little Thunder,” a National Film Board short film by Nance Ackerman and Alan Syliboy.
In the east gallery, there will be an Indigenous art exhibit with works by Carl Beam from the permanent collection.
Finally, there will be a story walk, titled "You Hold Me Up — Gimananaadenim" by Monique Gray Smith and Danielle Daniel.
All events will be accessible during regular library hours.
LINCOLN
The Town of Lincoln is holding a number of activities throughout the week leading up to National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, and the town hall will be lit up in orange in recognition of the day.
The Every Child Matters flag will be raised at the town hall on Thursday, Sept. 29 at 11:30 a.m., with opening remarks with hand drum and song by Natalie Valencia from the Niagara Regional Native Centre.
Later that day, the Lincoln Pelham Public Library Fleming Branch is hosting author Patty Krawec from Lac Seul First Nation as she discusses her book “Becoming Kin.” Registration is required, through lppl.ca/event/author-visit-with-patty-krawec/.
On Friday, Sept. 30, there will be three free cultural workshops at the Lincoln Pelham Public Library Fleming Branch, led by Music for the Spirit from Six Nations of the Grand River Territory, in co-operation with the Downtown Bench Beamsville BIA. The workshops run from 3 to 5 p.m.
On Sept. 30, the Beamsville Girl Guides will be painting orange moccasins at the Fleming Centre in Beamsville and the Lincoln Museum and Cultural Centre in Jordan, as part of the Moccasin Identifier project, which promotes public awareness of significant cultural historic sites and the ancestral presence of First Nations, Métis and Indigenous Communities.
Internally, the town is doing a fundraising drive with proceeds going to the Indian Residential School Survivors Society.
WEST LINCOLN
On Monday, Sept. 26, West Lincoln raised the Every Child Matters flag at the West Lincoln Community Centre, which will fly for one week.
Internally, the township is following Niagara Region’s lead by sharing daily educational resources with township council and staff throughout the week leading up to Sept. 30.
“As a corporation, we recognize that education is a vital part of reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples and are committed to fostering an inclusive environment whereby we can grow and learn together,” said Bev Hendry, chief administrative officer at the township.
Since launching her monthly internal newsletter in October 2021, Hendry has been regularly sharing Indigenous resources.
“It is our hope that (the) internal week of learning will build upon these efforts and will provide an opportunity for continued reflection and healthy discussion about the meaning of reconciliation,” she said.