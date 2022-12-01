As the Briggs Creek fire lit up the Kaslo night sky for two months this summer, community members continued the work of making sure neighbourhoods and homes are as fire resistant as possible. A new video made by Kaslo students participating in the Wildsight Youth Climate Corps program shows this work being done with the plumes of smoke rising in the background.
“Just as we’re working on this project, there’s actually a forest fire about 10 kilometres away from Kaslo and we’re experiencing ash and burnt pine needles falling on the road, on our homes,” said Kaslo youth Raya Prytuluk in the opening of the short film. “You can definitely feel it in the air, you can smell it and it’s been very smoky and you can see visible flames as well.”
About 40 Kaslo community members viewed the film while gathered at Kaslo’s Legion Hall on November 21 for a FireSmart open house organized by the Village of Kaslo FireSmart Committee. This was ideally going to take place in the summer as people still had the opportunity to do work on their property, but the Briggs Creek fire had most of those involved pretty occupied.
“We wanted to do it in the summer,” said organizer Avery Deboer-Smith from Cathro Consulting. “But everyone here was busy out in the forest.”
Homeowners are encouraged to FireSmart their property by doing everything from cleaning up sticks and flammable objects in their yards to changing the types of siding and roofing used on homes.
Presentations were given by representatives of the Regional District of Central Kootenay, the Village of Kaslo, the Kaslo & District Community Forest, and John Cathro of Cathro Consulting, who works with the Village on wildfire resiliency measures.
Cathro spoke of the need to ensure different groups in the community share information and work together on wildfire resiliency efforts.
Public support is the other challenge, Cathro said. “Fifty percent of all the FireSmart stuff we need to do needs to be education.”
Fuel modification, meaning the removal of certain types of trees, branches and woody debris, is necessary for village wildfire resiliency, and Cathro wants residents to know how to do this.
“We want to put fuel modification projects in as many neighbourhoods as possible so as many people as possible can see what it looks like,” he said. “So that you can go talk to your neighbours and do the same thing on your property.”
Garret Fishlock, the RDCK FireSmart coordinator, spoke to the gathering about the importance of doing simple things like managing the first 10 metres around a home, saying that simple management of that area can greatly reduce property loss.
“Everything within 10 metres is within our control,” he said.
Illustrating this point, he showed videos of a wood house and deck surviving a forest fire less than 20 metres away. He said that the radiant heat from fire is essentially a non-factor in spread, but problems arise as burning embers blow onto a structure, collecting around the base. When this happens, any bushes, wood piles, excess cardboard – things that could be stored against a house – can light up. When you have flames in direct contact with a building, that building is likely to be engulfed in flames also.
Residents of Kaslo are leading the way in FireSmart assessments, with 20% of residents having had them done compared with 9% in the rest of Area D and 5% across the entire regional district.
Kaslo’s new Official Community Plan includes wildfire development permit areas to encourage further adoption of FireSmart principles. Village Chief Administrative Officer Ian Dunlop said this applies to properties within the ‘wildland-urban interface’ and includes everything from a new house to a major renovation.
The new legislation doesn’t compel property owners to make specific changes, but is meant to be more of an educational piece forcing them to consider wildfires in their development plans.
“The current legislation uses language such as ‘should’ or ‘may,’” Dunlop said, “instead of ‘must’ or ‘shall.’”
The Village is also undertaking larger projects to protect the town and its infrastructure. Cathro described some hand treatments they have done on municipal lands such as the area around the airport. This work thins out the forest to make it less susceptible to large fires.
He said similar work they did last winter produced 80 to 90 truckloads of wood, most of which was turned into pulp.
Kaslo & District Community Forest Manager Jeff Reyden was on hand to discuss similar fuel reduction projects on community forest land, much of which surrounds the town. Large tracts of their tenure bore the brunt of the damage from the Briggs Creek fire and efforts are underway to salvage the sellable wood and protect undamaged areas from future fires.
For homeowners, the first step to get property in shape is to schedule a FireSmart assessment. RDCK has a program to help residents out, offering free assessments and a rebate for work done toward meeting the recommendations. These assessments are finished for the winter but can be scheduled again for May.