A Regional District of Central Kootenay official says residents of Area H, New Denver, Silverton and Slocan are facing a "perfect storm" of conditions this year that are driving RDCK tax increases anywhere from 17-23%.
Chief Financial Officer Yev Malloff said not only are inflation and other factors increasing the cost of government, but last year’s property assessments mean local landowners are collectively picking up a greater share of that tax bill.
“Because all four areas – H, New Denver, Silverton and Slocan – have higher-than-average assessment increases, they pick up a greater share of services shared across the regional district,” said Yev Malloff at the March 13 Slocan Valley budget consultation meeting held online by the RDCK. “So that is driving some of the tax increase this year.”
Malloff’s presentation detailed those budget pressures pushing taxes higher across the regional district this year. Inflation, rising interest rates and salary increases are all base factors, as are an increase of eight staff members, IT costs, travel benefits for the board of directors, and the increase in the provincial property assessments.
“Those three [villages] are picking up a greater share of services – general admin, GIS, building inspection, planning, etc. – and they’re even picking up a greater share of the services from Area H because they were close to 26-29% [assessment increase], compared to about 17% in Area H…,” said Malloff. “A greater-than-average increase in assessment values will also drive up your taxation increase. We have sort of a perfect storm for those three municipalities, hitting their taxation.”
Other cost increases include an extra 4% to cover waste recovery operations (as well as a 10% tipping fee increase), more for emergency/911 service, and 8% more for rural administration (in Area H). Another big driver of the increase in some areas was fire protection, which has had to invest heavily in new equipment and building upgrades to meet provincial standards and safety codes.
“That’s a big one for areas that are in fire protection,” said Malloff. “Fire protection accounts for up to 45-55% of some people’s total tax bills.”
Community breakdowns
RDCK officials try to average out the rate increases, but property owners’ bills will vary depending on the community they live in and what service areas they belong to. Local taxpayers pay to cover their own fire and recreation services, making each area’s costs unique.
From New Denver, the RDCK will be seeking about 23% more money than last year to run operations. The average property owner will pay RDCK taxes of about $172.41 per $200,000 value of a home. That’s about a 23% increase from last year.
In Silverton, taxpayers will pay about $183.11 per $200,000 worth of home. That’s about a 19% increase.
In Slocan, a homeowner will pay $467.73 per $250,000 of home, also a 19% change. More than half that cost is for maintenance and upgrades of the fire protection system.
Area H is split into two sections, averaged out to about a 17% increase from last year. Area H North taxpayers will pay $311.93 per $200,000 value in their home. Area H South taxpayers will pay $562.73 per $250,000 value of home.
Water rates are increasing by 15% for users of the Rosebery Highlands water system and by 10% for South Slocan community water users. The parcel tax for each system, however, is not increasing this year.
Increases to slow?
It’s the second year in a row that New Denver residents will see a substantial RDCK tax increase. That prompted John Fyke, a councillor from that community, to note that if the current rate continues for two more years, taxes would have doubled by 2025.
But Malloff told Fyke that he thought it unlikely that the RDCK would be seeing the same pressures on the budget that they have the last few years.
“I would expect it to be lower,” he said. “Again, we’ve seen some really strange things over the last three years, but I would expect inflation to be topping out or dropping… I would not expect all three – inflation, the bill coming out of the pandemic, and the greater-than-average assessment – to increase over the next three years.”
Overall, local leaders attending the meetings said they were satisfied with the budget numbers they heard.
“Seventeen percent tax increase is a substantial increase,” says Area H Director Walter Popoff. “I’ve looked every which way to keep it down. But the main impact of the budget is the administrative portion, partially due to the staffing increases we are having…”
“It doesn’t look as bad as I thought,” said Silverton Mayor Colin Ferguson. “I was concerned about the increase in property values… I haven’t heard from residents yet, but I think it doesn’t look too bad at all. Our taxes have not gone up the way people were dreading they might.”
That will likely bring property owners little comfort as they dig deeper into their pockets to pay the taxman this year.