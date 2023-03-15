While many farmers already planned what their crops are going to be for this coming year, the Vauxhall Ag Society also has all their events laid out for 2023. Danna Ferguson, Vauxhall Ag Society office manager, spoke on what events they have coming up.
“Annual events, we usually have throughout the year for the Vauxhall Ag Society includes Canada Day Demolition Derby which they’re planning on going ahead with again this year,” said Ferguson. “It was a really good successful event last year after two years of not being able to host it. That’s our main one that we have. We also usually do community dinner and dance held some time during November. Usually about the third week of November. That is being planned right now as well. We do have some bookings at the Vauxhall rodeo grounds which is hopefully going to include a large rodeo over the July 1 weekend as well. We usually have mounted shooting events there.”
From here Ferguson touched on some of the smaller events that the society will be hosting this year.
“We also have, I believe, six to eight farmers markets booked this year. Those will be held throughout the season, and the first one is starting on May 6 of 2023. I think the May and December (farmer markets) are going to be held on Saturdays, and then, through the summer we have them held on Wednesdays.”
Beyond what they have planned Ferguson also touched on one of the events that is still being developed.
“We’re working on actually possibly hosting a furniture refinishing course for the community right now. Anything that people show interesting we’re definitely willing to try and get an instructor in and host them for them. At this point those are the main ones we know we’re having for sure, and then other things will be coming up through the spring and summer.”
Ferguson then disseminated some information on how you can get in contact with me the Ag society if you were interested in suggesting an event for them to run.
“They could either follow us on Facebook and they could send us a message there. It’s under Vauxhall Agricultural Society. There’s a page there, and then there’s also a page (for the) rodeo grounds. I usually try to keep both updated with similar information, but there are two pages to follow. They can send us an email. They could pop down at the office. I’m in the office Mondays to Tuesdays from 8:30 to 2:30 (p.m.).”
Ferguson and the Ag Society can be reached at 403-894-0923, or via email at vauxhallag@gmail.com.