The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) plans to hold a meeting sometime this fall for waterfront owners of Sundridge and Strong to discuss water levels on Lake Bernard.
The MNRF has been compiling information about the lake and Adam Wakefiled, the MNRF's District Manager for Parry Sound, says this information will serve as a baseline for the upcoming meeting.
The meeting comes as Lake Bernard property owners continue to voice concerns that the MNRF's policies of controlling water levels on Lake Bernard are the cause for shoreline erosion.
Some homeowners say the soil erosion has been going on for more than 20 years and over that period they have lost more than 20 feet of shoreline. The lake faces competing interests from its north and south side.
Owners on the north side say the MNRF leaves water levels high in the summer to accommodate homeowners on the southside who have large recreational boats.
Strong Mayor Tim Bryson shares this belief. Bryson says the “MNRF tries to keep water levels high enough to facilitate recreational activities in the summer”.
Bryson says the problem is when the water table is high, it erodes the shoreline. He adds that complicating this is when the water level “goes too low, it's hard on recreation”.
In response, Wakefield said water levels on Lake Bernard are arrived at by balancing several objectives and interests including public health and safety, the public interest, environmental impact and the communities' interests.
The water level on the lake is controlled by the Lake Bernard Dam where logs are either removed or put back in depending on the weather and time of year. Most of the logs typically are removed in the fall and don't go back in until spring.
But it's the timing of when the logs are reinstalled during springtime that concerns the northside homeowners and Bryson.
When the logs come out, the water level drops and eventually the lake freezes during the winter. During the spring melt the ice begins moving on the lake.
For the homeowners as long as the water level remains low there is no issue with the melting ice because it's too low to hit the shoreline.
But Bryson and the homeowners claim when the logs are put back into the dam too early, then the water level rises and that's when the melting ice crashes into the shoreline and takes out more soil.
“We don't want the ice to go back in until all the ice is out,” Bryson said.
However Wakefield says if the MNRF waits for all the ice to melt before placing the logs back in the dam, there is the risk it might not be able to maintain water levels throughout the spring and summer which could affect navigation on the lake. Wakefield also says the MNRF has to maintain a certain water level to protect Lake Trout eggs from being dewatered during their incubation period over the winter.
Bryson says Strong and Sundridge recently learned there are two lakes (Golden Lake and Round Lake) on the east side of Algonquin Park near Whitney that also experienced soil erosion.
Bryson says the MNRF operates a dam at both lakes and the method the ministry used mitigated the soil erosion that was occurring at both lakes.
“Former Sundridge Mayor Lyle Hall brought this to the attention of the MNRF last year,” Bryson said. “We haven't heard anything back yet from the ministry. But we believe this study is applicable to our situation”.
Wakefield told the Nugget the MNRF is reviewing the document “to determine if it's applicable to Lake Bernard”.
“We will incorporate any relevant information into our Lake Bernard analysis (and) the ministry will present our analysis in our upcoming public engagement efforts,” Wakefield said.
Bryson says in researching the soil erosion issue online, he came across a draft of the Burk's Falls Water Management Plan on the ministry's website and said if this plan is still a draft, then it can be changed.
Wakefield said the document Bryson referred to is known as the 'Maintaining Water Management Plans Technical Bulletin' and this is an erroneous document that has been “flagged for correction”.
He also said there is no draft Water Management Plan that relates to Lake Bernard and further added the plan that applies to the dam operations at Lake Bernard is the Magnetawan River Water Control Operating Plan which was finalized in 2004.
Wakefield says the MNRF has heard the concerns of some of the Lake Bernard area homeowners.
He says the upcoming fall public meeting will include information on the current operation of the Lake Bernard Dam and the meeting will also include “identifying considerations and limitations for any potential changes to operations”.
Rocco Frangione is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the North Bay Nugget. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.