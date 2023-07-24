The Chatham-Kent Municipal Museums are seeking public input as the 2023 Museum Survey has been posted online.
The feedback will assist municipality-operated museums in planning for programs, exhibits and activities at the Ridge House Museum, the Chatham-Kent Museum and Milner Heritage House in Chatham.
The survey welcomes input from history and cultural enthusiasts, parents looking for family activities and residents interested in seeing how their tax dollars are being spent in the municipal museums.
The 2023 Museum Survey is available online at www.chatham-kent.ca/CKMuseum, while hard copies are available at any of the three sites.
Everyone who completes the survey will be entered into a draw for four prizes – a $250 Amazon gift card; $50 gift certificates for the Chatham-Kent Museum gift shop, ArtSpace gift shop and CK Tickets; and a one-hour private visit for 10 people in Imagination Station or Discovery Den.
The survey runs until Aug. 13.
The Ridge House Museum and Milner Heritage House are open for the season on June 1 to Aug. 31, Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., with extended hours to 7 p.m. on Thursdays.
The Chatham-Kent Museum is open Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., with extended hours to 7 p.m. on Thursdays.
Admission is by donation.