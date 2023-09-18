MOUNT BRYDGES - The Strathroy-Caradoc Council has decided to waive the sewer non-connect fee until January 1st, 2024. This resolution will be applicable to residents of Mount Brydges on Adelaide Road, Queen Street, and Lyons Park Drive.
During the discussion of a report presented by William Dakin, Director of Finance-Treasurer, the proposal on the table was to credit and waive the sewer non-connect fee for specific residents involved in the current Private Drain Connection (PDC) intake, who have been charged $17,500.
Questions arose during the meeting. Councillor Greg Willsie sought to understand the criteria for determining which residents faced charges. Director Dakin clarified the scenario. According to him, a longstanding bylaw dictates that residents get charged as soon as a sewer pipe is in proximity to their property. However, confusion had emerged with the recent introduction of a $17,500 fee. To simplify the process and ensure transparency, Councillor Brian Derbyshire proposed deferring both the non-connect fee and the $17,500 fee to January 1st, 2024.
When financial implications were queried, Director Dakin responded that the main effect would be a shift in the timeline for receiving resident notices, but the municipality's finances would remain largely unaffected.
After a recorded vote steered by Mayor Grantham, council approved Councillor Derbyshire's amendment. With the amendment integrated, council passed the final motion. With this decision, affected residents can expect more streamlined communication from the municipality concerning their fees.