As so many other rural churches in Canada have experienced over the last 40 or so years, St. Julien Ukrainian Orthodox Church in the RM of Fish Creek has a membership that cannot sustain weekly services but has the will and desire to maintain their church and hall through fundraising efforts such as the annual snowmobile rally. For years prior to the pandemic, churches and small communities around Wakaw held the ever-popular snowmobile/poker rallies to raise funds for various causes. Each locale had its established weekend which they held to and groups worked together in a way to make sure that they didn’t compromise another event by holding rallies on the same weekend and thereby splitting the potential number of snowmobilers.
For the St. Julien rally, as with others, volunteers who have stepped up for years to make the event a success, know without asking what needs to be done and the event usually comes off without a hitch. The unknown factor every year is always the weather, but after a very mild January, the weather has cooled and there is still plenty of snow to hold the rally. While the pandemic canceled the rallies, it didn’t impact the joy people have in getting out of the house in the winter and spending time riding their sleds. To be able to ride their sleds and possibly win some money for doing so just adds to the lure of snowmobile rallies.
With the history of the St. Julien church parish dating back 120 years to before the province of Saskatchewan even existed, its survival can be seen as a cultural and historical significance. In the first wave of Ukrainian immigration, the settlers came largely from Galicia and Bukovina which are not steppe lands, but rather semi-wooded areas in the foothills of the Carpathian Mountains. This is why these first Ukrainians coming to Canada settled in the wooded aspen parklands in an arch from Winnipeg and Stuartburn, Manitoba to the Edmonton and Leduc, Alberta area rather than on the open prairies further south. The people settling in the RM of Fish Creek largely came from western Ukraine or Galicia in the region of Halychyna from such community villages as Borshchiv, Horodenka, Ternopil, Sokal, Sniatyn, and Yaroriv. In the "Old Country" people had to pay the pan (landlord) for all their firewood and lumber for building, so upon arriving in Canada, the settlers often demanded wooded land from officials so that they would be able to supply their own needs, even if this meant taking land that was less productive for crops. The St. Julien community in general began to see settlement around 1897.
The parish community of St. Julien itself began in 1903, with the building of the first parish at the corner location along Highway 312 on the west side of the cemetery at the current St. Julien Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church. The first church structure was burnt in a fire, which some to this day still think was arson, and a second church was built quickly on the corner of the first cemetery lot. However, the church was not without internal struggles and when later, the Roman Catholic bishops wanted to seize the assets and ownership of the St Julien church, the people resisted. With the formation of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Canada, some members wanted the church to come under its jurisdiction as a new founding parish, while others wanted to seek membership with the Catholic church. These arguments further divided the church. A decision was finally made to split into two churches, thus some of the membership formed a Greek-Catholic church, turned their assets over to the Roman Catholic Church, and decided to build a second church on the very east side of the cemetery property. In 1925 with the completion of the second church, the original church members on March 9th joined into the ranks of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Canada.
The parish at that time flourished and many activities took place at the hall, for example, choir practices, drama productions, musical concerts, and speech competitions. Like other developments in Saskatchewan, religion mirrored the settlement experiences between 1870 and 1930. The homesteaders arrived from many lands, and they brought their religious beliefs with them. While schools and teachers, were an agent for assimilation into the mainstream culture, churches were often a way to preserve language and culture. From christenings to picnics, churches were involved in many activities which affected the lives of the early settlers. For most homesteaders, the church was a place of worship, but it was also a community and social center.
Because the church was growing it was decided to build the third and existing parish of St. Julien one mile south and west of the original. The project began in 1947 with the plan of a given architect and master Mr. Alex Somoniuk. He enlisted the help of another craftsman, Kashmir Pidskalny, and from 1948 to 1949 built the church as it stands today. The iconography was done by Mr. Wasyl Tabasniuk with the craftsmanship of Michael Klopoushak. This present church was completed and blessed on October 1st, 1950, by Fr. Semen Sawchuk.
Although the population of the Fish Creek municipality has declined over the years, the dedication to its churches and their preservation of them remains. So why not take a twelve-minute road trip on Saturday and support the St. Julien snowmobile rally?