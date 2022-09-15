Joel Lougheed is looking forward to the opportunity to work on behalf of the public as a councillor in the Municipality of Grey Highlands.
“Now more than ever, we need a town council that is accountable and transparent, and councillors who will listen to, communicate with, and act on behalf of the people who live in this beautiful place we all call home,” he said.
Lougheed said he loves living in Grey Highlands for many reasons, but the community’s world-class natural areas are foremost, including the Niagara Escarpment, spring-fed rivers, forests and farmlands.
“All need to be protected against increasing overdevelopment. When we build in Grey Highlands, construction needs to be undertaken carefully and with forethought, so that our children, grandchildren, and their children can grow up with the same quality of life we all enjoy so much.”
Lougheed lives in the village of Kimberley with his wife Frances, and their 18-month-old son, Calvin.
Before becoming a full-time dad, Lougheed was an international award-winning wine and cider maker.
As a family, they like to canoe and fly fish the Beaver River, hike the Bruce Trail, cross-country ski in Kolapore and Glenelg, and rock climb at Old Baldy.
Lougheed is a board member of the Kimberley Community Association and he helps organize local events and betterment projects.
“I want Grey Highlands' communities to be the safest, greenest, and most prosperous in this entire province for us all," he said. "That means traffic calming on our roads, an increase in public parks, and smart investment in small businesses, tourism, and agriculture to help grow our local economy. Improved public services can be achieved while keeping taxes low if we implement creative solutions. Elect me as councillor, and let’s get to work.”