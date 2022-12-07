Three of Jasper’s finest public servants were among the latest – and last – recipients of the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee medal at the end of November.
Councillor Kathleen Waxer, fire chief Mathew Conte, and fire lieutenant Kelly Dawson each received their honours during a ceremony hosted by Alberta Municipalities in Edmonton.
While their work certainly does bring them into the position of being lauded with such an esteemed award, both Conte and Dawson offered assurances that it wasn’t the primary reason for them to do what they do.
“It is still nice to be recognized for the work that we do,” Conte said.
“It's an honour to receive the award. It's definitely not something I strive to obtain. Of course, if I wasn't selected I probably would have been okay with that. I'm not real big on public recognition.”
Dawson was a bit more candid, revealing that she thought that the initial communication that she received from the provincial government was actually junk mail.
“Honestly, I still can't believe it. I was probably the youngest person that was receiving it that day. It was such a distinguished and well-deserving group,” she said, adding with a humourous touch of self-deprecation, “I feel like a fraud.”
She offered an anecdote about how another recipient asked her what she had done to receive the medal.
“He just wanted to make sure that I continue to do that for the rest of my life, and always volunteer. I can certainly say I will.”
Apart from being a lieutenant and volunteer with the Jasper Fire Department, Dawson sits on the board with the Jasper Community Team Society, and is heavily involved in the Jasper Crisis Team initiative. She previously was also on the board of Jasper Victim Services.
“I just want to help people in every way. Jasper is a unique community. We're in a unique situation. I feel like everyone treats each other like family, and I know people will be there to support me and I want to be there to support other people.”
Conte seems to have come to his role in fire services organically: his father was a volunteer firefighter who naturally helped get his son interested in the work. Conte’s first role was in a junior firefighter position in Lumby, British Columbia when he was 16-years-old.
Now, two-and-a-half decades later, he worked his way through the ranks up to the position of fire chief, which he has held since May 2021. He was previously fire chief and the director of Emergency Management in Coalhurst and also sat on the Southern Alberta All Hazards Incident Management Team.
The duty-oriented leader said that, while the medal is a fine addition to his uniform, he was pleased to enjoy the moment and then get right back to work.
“The job's not about recognition. Most of us do it because we are dedicated to the service. We enjoy helping out in the community, helping our fellow residents and community members out in their time of need.”
The Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Medal was established to recognize those Albertans who have made significant contributions to family, community, and country. The Government of Alberta created 7,000 medals to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the late monarch’s ascent to the throne.
A medal was also automatically awarded to Mayor Richard Ireland as medals were awarded to all sitting mayors of the members of Alberta Municipalities for their dedication to public service.
Councillor Waxer was recognized for her work over the last 35 years in developing Jasper’s unique human services model, which engages over 40 community partners and delivers a wide range of accessible frontline services. She was unavailable for comment.