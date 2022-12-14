The North Bay and District Humane Society (NBDHS) has been awarded a five-year contract to provide animal control services in the municipality of West Nipissing. A request for proposals was issued by the municipality, and NBDHS “met all the requirements,” Alisa Craddock, West Nipissing’s director of corporate services, explained in a memo to council.
The cost is $96,146.16 for the first year and rises to $104,071.68 when the calendar turns to the 2026-2027 contract year.
Liam Cullen, the executive director of the NBDHS, mentioned that each year, between 550 to 600 animals are brought in for care. About 130 of these are from West Nipissing. On average, the NBDHS attends to around 350-400 calls annually, 70 of which are usually from West Nipissing.
The NBDHS serves North Bay, Bonfield, East Ferris, Nipissing First Nation, and West Nipissing.
An animal control officer will be designated to the West Nipissing area from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. “to respond to complaints of animals at large, stray or abandoned animals, and by-law infractions,” the contract outlines.
Emergency services will be provided 24 hours per day, seven days a week and “emergency services are comprised of injured dogs and cats that are at-large where an owner cannot be found.”
If a raccoon is bothering you, or any other wild animal, this is a job for the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry The humane society animal control is limited to those of the domestic pet variety.
