Despite June temperatures which fell into single digits, Woodstock residents joined trail and town officials in downtown Woodstock Saturday, June 3, to celebrate what the Trans Canada Trail is and what it could become.
Woodstock Trans Canada Trail Association president Jennifer Campbell and association members eagerly welcomed families to the festivities and happily discussed the trail’s vast potential.
“It has been great,” she said.
Campbell praised Woodstock trail members and their partners, including the national Trans Canada Trail team, the Meduxnekeag River Association and the Woodstock council and staff.
A morning highlight included the unveiling of trailhead signs detailing the Woodstock portion of the Trans Canada Trail and the series of trails available throughout the Meduxnekeag Valley Nature Preserve.
Campbell said the Trans Canada Trail system, through a grant, in partnership with the town and the Meduxnekeag River Association, paid for the four-sided sign located along the trail, next to the Woodstock Farm Market.
One sign provides details about the Woodstock Trans Canada Trail, including information about its location near the junction of the Meduxnekeag and Wolastoq (St. John River), named a historic site in 2011.
As the sign states, both rivers served as “traditional hunting, fishing and trading routes for the Woloastoqiyik since time immemorial.”
A second sign outlines the many available trails within the Meduxnekeag Valley Nature Preserve.
A third sign reminds users of etiquette along the non-motorized Trans Canada Trail, noting cyclists yield to pedestrians, dogs must be on a leash, a reminder to stoop and scoop and to properly dispose of any garbage.
Woodstock Mayor Trina Jones, on hand for the sign unveiling, explained the fourth side is available for the town’s future use.
Campbell praised sign designer Kelly Atherton and printer Creative Design.
He also welcomed the ongoing support of the local business community, including Greg MacPherson of Manulife, for funding the Ukulele players and singers beside his newly renovated offices overlooking the trail.
Campbell also noted Thompson Insurance and the L.P. Fisher Library/Thompson Centre covered the cost of printing tour brochures outlining Woodstock’s rich history, former landmarks and the variety of flora and fauna along the trail.
Tammey McLean, local photographer and creator of Facebook sites exploring Upper Valley history, provided a guided tour around downtown Woodstock and along the trail.
She pointed to the sites of former Woodstock landmarks, such as the old Grafton Bridge, which once crossed the river from King Street. The bridge may be most famous for its access to Island Park, which once housed the arena, ballfields, fairgrounds, swimming pool and park before disappearing in the late 60s under the Mactaquac Dam headpond.
McLean said downtown Woodstock once was a hub of transportation and commerce, noting the trail is on a former railbed and the downtown shoreline offered docks for the riverboats travelling the St. John River.
Other Trail Day activities included free hot dogs and drinks, a family fun run, a scavenger hunt and live music courtesy of singer Alpine John.
Campbell said the Woodstock trail committee has significant plans for the trail and other parts of Woodstock. New benches provide rest spots along the trail, and town officials, the business community and property owners made commitments to help the association make Woodstock an inviting spot for residents and tourists.