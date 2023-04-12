BROCKVILLE – French language instruction at the Upper Canada District School Board has undergone a comprehensive internal review.
In April 2022, the trustee board passed a resolution to review French programming at the board’s 78 schools. The UCDSB currently offers French-Immersion, Core-French, and Dual Track (Core and FI).
According to a report presented to the trustees’ March 29 meeting said FI enrolment has increased from 36 per cent of students in the board in 2011-12 to 51 per cent in 2022-23. Demand for FI programming is higher in SDG Counties, Cornwall, and Prescott-Russell.
The UCDSB had the fourth highest FI enrolment in Ontario, more than double the provincial average of 24 per cent. The board ranked fifth overall in the number of elementary schools offering FI programming that same year.
While the board offers FI in at least one elementary school per “school family,” the UCDSB reported decreasing enrolment in FI as students progress through elementary school. By the intermediate level (Grades 7 and 8), almost half of the students enroled in FI have switched to Core-French programming.
The board noted that not all of its 21 secondary schools are able to offer enough courses for Grade 9-12 students to earn the required 10 credits (four French, six subjects taught in French) to graduate with a French Immersion certificate. Only 22 per cent of students who enroled in FI programming in Grade 1 graduate Grade 12 with an FI certificate.
UCDSB staff said that hiring and retaining qualified French language teachers is challenging, and teachers are unevenly distributed across the board. Some teachers have temporary approval to allow them to teach FI classes without the professional certification.
Despite challenges in hiring teachers and retaining students in older grades, the number of FI elementary schools or Dual Track, has increased in the past 10 years at the board.
Cindy St. Pierre-Steele, vice principal told the board that outsourcing to an external reviewer is a better option to undertake a full French language program review as there are many departments within the board that FI is connected with.
Trustee Curtis Jordan (Glengarry-Stormont) asked if the high demand for FI programming in his area meant that Maxville Public School should receive FI or Dual-Track programming. That school, and Morrisburg Public School are the only two UCDSB elementary schools in SDG Counties offering only core-French programming.
Director of Education Ron Ferguson said there are costs to offering that programming. Cornwall was able to add Dual-Track in all its four elementary schools by closing three other schools.
“It sounds appealing to say ‘we want that to’,” he said. “You have to be careful when you look at that.”
He cautioned that changing programming can often cannibalize enrolment at one school for the benefit of the other.
Trustee David McDonald (Cornwall) called some of the dual-track programs in schools a success – especially in Cornwall – because of the balance of Immersion and Core programming. He said the biggest challenge to FI programming for the UCDSB is competition with the two French-language school boards for non-French speaking families.
“If we didn’t have that to deal with, we would have even higher enrolments in our schools and even higher enrolments in Immersion,” he said.
An option to continue a larger review of French-language programming at the board, which would require using an outside consultant, was not acted on by the board.
“The trustees were satisfied with the report,” said April Scott-Clarke, manager of communications with the board, after the meeting.