DogGos Daycare and Kennel opened on Feb. 1 this year and they offer daycare, boarding, training and grooming. The business is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m.
The area is fully air conditioned and as you walk in the front door, the play areas and kennels are fully visible. Fresh water is plumbed directly into the building and hooked up to bowls that are on floats. There is also an outdoor area with a splash pool, sprinkler and canopy set up and the dogs get outside at least once each hour.
Owner Mitch Forster explained, “What I wanted to do was build a place that was open, fun, cheery and playful and that was always clean. I think I managed to do that.”
Before opening, what he heard was people wanted to bring their dogs somewhere that didn’t smell and where they could see what their dog(s) were doing.
“I’ve got nothing to hide,” said Forster. “You can come and see everything that is going on and if you want to go outside, we’ll take you outside. It’s a place where we pamper the dogs. It’s more family dogs, these aren’t working dogs, they aren’t here to be regimented or shoved in a kennel between tasks. They are here to play and hang out, cuddle and all of that good stuff.”
Previously in IT for 17 years, Forster was looking for a change. He also wanted to have something he could do with his young daughter, who was diagnosed with autism and ADHD highly functional.
One of Forster’s staff is employed through REDI.
“He’s really good, he takes excellent care in what I ask him to do and I make sure there is always time for him to hang out and play with the dogs because that is the bulk of what we do here.”
In addition to employment, Forster is also paying for his staff member to get certified in canine first-aid, and Forster is open to continuing the education as far as the employee wants to go, through all three tiers of first aid and possibly into dog training.
DogGos has a zero-aggression policy, which is anything beyond normal dog politics. A few dogs have come in that are skittish and scared and Forster has worked with them and now they are completely different, he says. He often meets new dogs with his Newfoundlander, Ruby, so they don’t get rushed at the gate and become overwhelmed in a new environment.
One dog, Duke, is there for the long-term right now.
“His owner had a house fire so he’s not paying full price to be here. He comes every day to walk his dog while he sorts out what’s going to happen,” explained Forster. “I’m just trying to help out where I can.”
DogGos Daycare and Kennel is located at 1577 Dunmore Rd., phone 587-801-2720. Visit the website at Doggosdaycare.ca or check the business out on social media.
“It’s been a great experience so far. I’ve met quite a few people through this little adventure and steady growth has been wonderful,” said Forster.