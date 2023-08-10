Weeks of hot, dry weather seem to be bringing the West Kootenay’s relatively quiet forest fire season to an end.
New fires began springing up around the Valley Voice readership area recently as dry lightning storms moved through the region. As of press time Monday, there were 77 fires in total burning in the Southeast Fire Centre (SEFC), a jump of over 25 over the weekend. Eighteen of the fires listed by the SEFC form an arc around the northern part of the Valley Voice readership area, sweeping from north and east of the Arrow Lakes to north along Trout Lake, then completing the arc along the northeast shore of Kootenay lake. All but a handful are spot fires burning up in the high country.
The largest of those is the 709-hectare Hamill Creek fire northeast of Lardeau.
More than a dozen new fires are also burning in the southern half of the region, including an eight-hectare wildfire north of Lemon Creek. That .8-hectare fire, on Ringrose Creek, was listed as ‘being held’ by BC Wildfire Service crews. A small fire was discovered on Goat Mountain above New Denver on Monday night about 7:30, listed on the BCWS website as the Mount Carpenter fire. A spot fire was also burning near Cove Creek in Valhalla Provincial Park. An older fire caused by humans above McDonald Creek near Burton is listed as ‘being held’ by BC Wildfire Service officials.
Smoke from fires surrounding the region is reducing air quality, prompting periodic advisories from Environment Canada from Nakusp to Nelson.
Fire bans remain in effect across British Columbia, where about 418 fires were active at press time. Forecasters held little hope for a reprieve in the hot, dry weather for the month of August.