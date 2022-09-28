LONG SAULT – About 20 concerned residents, representatives from area organizations and businesses and government officials met September 20 to discuss this latest season of low water levels on Lake St. Lawrence.
Organized by Cliff Steinberg, from the Ault Island Residents Association, the meeting included representatives from the St. Lawrence Parks Commission, Raisin Region Conservation Authority, South Nation Conservation, and the St. Lawrence River Institute, and local MP Eric Duncan.
Each constituent group talked about the impact of the low water levels as it pertained to their specific group. This included recreational boaters, the impact of low water levels on Crysler Park Marina and for members of the Stormont Yacht Club, and for anglers in the region.
Ecological concerns were highlighted with fish spawning in Hoople Creek, where higher water levels in the spring promote spawning, but then the water levels are drawn so low that the Fry that result from the spring spawning die, and are unable to reach the lake.
Steinberg discouraged finger pointing at the IJC and instead urged those in attendance to band together to challenge the international body on how its water management plan is enacted. He said that since Plan 2014 took effect, the IJC has made several deviations which go against the plan. Steinberg continued that to effect any change, they needed facts.
“The IJC will not act on anything without fact-based data,” he said. “That’s what gets the IJC’s attention.”
For his part, Duncan said that the IJC has not been very communicative about the water level issue in recent years. A representative from the IJC was invited to the September 20 meeting, which Duncan said the invite was declined because it wasn’t considered a public meeting.
The results of the two hour long meeting is that the ad-hoc group plans to meet in a few weeks with the intention of writing a letter to the IJC to push their case for a further review of Plan 2014 – emphasizing the impact of the continued low water levels in the region.
While representatives from the Township of South Stormont were in attendance at the meeting, South Dundas municipal representatives were not invited to attend the meeting.