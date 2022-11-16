On their Facebook page on Nov. 9, the Whitney Seniors New Outlook informed their members and the greater South Algonquin Township community about a Darts and Progressive Euchre Tournament they’re having on Nov. 20 at 1 p.m. at the Whitney Seniors Centre. Whitney Seniors New Outlook vice president Joanne Healy comments on this upcoming event.
The Whitney Seniors Centre at 9 Third Avenue in Whitney will be abuzz with activity on Nov. 20 at 1 p.m. onward for their Darts and Progressive Euchre Tournament. The doors open at 12:15 p.m. for team selection and the $10 per person entry fee includes light refreshments but people can bring their own beverages. Anyone interested, new and current members alike, can sign up as a team of four or as individuals, and round robin play of Cricket Darts has three games guaranteed plus playoff rounds. The Whitney Seniors New Outlook encourage all interested parties to RSVP Healy as soon as possible to ensure they get a spot. She can be reached by text or phone at 613-332-8846 or by email at whitneyseniorsnewoutlook@gmail.com. Proceeds go toward the Whitney Seniors Centre.
Healy told Bancroft This Week on Nov. 13 that they’ve run a Darts and Euchre tournament twice before and they’ve been a lot of fun. “People who have never thrown a dart before came out and tried it. There are a few holes in the wall but it’s worth it when you can engage people in social activities who would otherwise be sitting at home,” she says. Healy says they expect this upcoming tournament on Nov. 20 to be a good turnout like the others they’ve hosted. “We would like to attract new members and an event like this brings people out to see the Seniors Centre and buy a membership,” she says. “At $10 per year, it is great value since it includes regular activities, a new IT senior gamer/laptop program, the Fitness Room, billiards and table tennis.”