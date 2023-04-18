Civility and respect were at the centre of discussion in the City of North Vancouver council chambers on Monday evening, as council voiced their support for adopting a Code of Conduct.
The written document will set shared expectations for behaviour to ensure council members communicate and behave respectfully among themselves, when dealing with staff, volunteers and the public, or when using city facilities or services.
Staff will bring forward recommendations for the bylaw or policy for council’s consideration, which will include definitions of “appropriate and inappropriate behaviour and communication.”
It will also provide a clear process, with assigned jobs for both staff and council members, to address inappropriate communication if it does come about.
On Monday evening the conversation was brief but positive. All councillors championed the introduction of the Code of Conduct.
Coun. Jessica McIlroy touched on how the code wasn’t simply a set of instructions or restrictions, but an opportunity to “encourage ethical and respectful discussion,” and “enable a strong community and organizational culture.”
Councillors also framed their decision-making on the issue within the wider context of discussions at other municipal councils, noting how, for some, the process isn’t always quite so rosy.
“Everybody deserves, whether you sit at this table or that side of the table, whether you come into chambers as a resident or you are within one of our facilities, to be part of a dialogue that is civil and respectful,” said Mayor Linda Buchanan.
“We don’t have to look very far, within Metro Vancouver or British Columbia, to see that there are many councils that are not functioning well. That does not serve the community. It doesn’t set a great standard of leadership in my mind.”
Buchanan said the code was especially necessary given the “increasingly aggressive” language, behaviour and personal derogatory comments members of council and staff have been receiving, before applauding the team effort council had made in bringing it forward.
The comments were echoed by Coun. Tony Valente, who voiced appreciation for council’s ability to work together.
“It’s not that way everywhere, and there is a lot of power in us being able to move things forward in this sharing fashion,” he said.
“The way we interact with the public works when we treat each other well. We don’t necessarily agree on everything, but we can agree to disagree and be respectful doing that.”
Coun. Angela Girard agreed, adding how she was “proud” that the council had brought the motion forward collectively.
“I think this in itself certainly speaks to the integrity, the collegiality, and the respect that I believe already exists between us as elected officials,” she said.
Coun. Holly Back said she has been part of former councils where such smooth sailing would have “never happened”, while Coun. Shervin Shahriari, as the newest to join council following his election in 2022, said he had initially been “worried” about joining City of North Vancouver council after seeing councillors butt heads in previous years.
“Having watched some past videos from years ago, and also from other councils, I was worried when I got here,” he said.
“But I have to say I was pleasantly surprised, and I’m really happy to be on this council. I was welcomed and I feel very comfortable working here, and I think that’s how it should be."