An attempted murder charge was laid following an overnight assault on Mill Street at the tent city and surrounding area. According to a media release issued on Aug. 10, the OPP has charged a Bancroft woman with attempted murder and she is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 10. No other details have been released at this time.
The OPP was out investigating the incident at the tent city on Mill Street and the surrounding area in the early morning hours of Aug. 10. The OPP detectives that The Bancroft Times approached at the scene, Detective Mike Oram and Detective Sargeant John Kyle, had no comment, but did stress that there were no public safety concerns.
According to the media release issued by the OPP local media representative Constable Joel Devenish on Aug. 10 at 1:33 p.m., a 43-year-old Bancroft woman had been charged with attempted murder in relation to an assault that officers responded to at 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 10. One person was found at the scene with serious injuries. No other information about the victim has been released. The OPP says that the accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville on Aug. 10. No other details have been released at this time.