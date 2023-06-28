McNally Robinson’s atrium was bursting with members of the Manitoba literary scene on Sunday, June 11th. People met at the Manitoba Book Awards, an event that Charlene Diehl, Director of the Winnipeg International Writers Festival (WIWF), said is a longstanding tradition in this province.
“People have been dying to gather. It's been an important part of our community developing experience every year. And this gathering always brings lots of people from across all the genres. It’s a very big community event.”
Since its first award in 1986, the Manitoba Book Awards have celebrated excellence in Manitoba’s writing, publishing, book design and illustration industries.
Acclaimed author David A. Robertson won four awards. He said it felt good to be recognized for the hard work he put into these stories and even better to be with so many talented colleagues celebrating everybody’s work.
“That was really nice to be able to do. So while I really appreciated the awards, and I love Charlene (Diehl) and the Book Awards involved in putting together the juries, everybody works so hard. I think it's more about recognition of the rich talent that is here in this province.”
Robertson won the Carol Shields Winnipeg Book Award for The Theory of Crows and the Manuela Dias Graphic Novel Award for Version Control. He was also the co-winner of the McNally Robinson Book for Young People for The Stone Child: The Misewa Saga, Book Three and the Manitowapow Award.
A Winnipeg resident for most of his life, Robertson, who is a member of Norway House Cree Nation, focuses a lot on representation. He says showcasing positive Indigenous characters and real history and issues is close to his heart because he grew up without it.
“I think that representation also includes how we as artists and writers in the Indigenous community are represented, and how our representation and the celebrations of our successes and our works hopefully inspires younger kids to do what we're doing when they grow up and they're ready to share their work.”
Robertson also sets many of his books in Winnipeg, which he says is a deliberate choice.
“It's representing the city and the beauty of living here and the challenges and the successes of this place, the history that's here and the community that I think is really strong.”
This year’s shortlist featured more than a dozen different categories and in most cases, the name of the award honours a person Diehl says is pertinent to that field.
The Manuela Dias Illustration Award went to Resilience: Honouring the Children of Residential Schools by artist Jackie Traverse. It was published by Roseway Publishing (an imprint of Fernwood Publishing) with a foreword by Geraldine (Gramma) Shingoose and cover & interior design by Melody Morrissette.
Like her other two highly successful colouring books, Sacred Feminine and IKWE, Traverse says a lot of the themes are on children, family and cultural connection.
“They're all kind of that type of book because I want to uplift people. I want people to be proud of where they come from. I want others to see the resilience and the pride and the strength in the culture. So even if you're not Indigenous, you can learn about Indigenous people by coloring it.”
Traverse, who is Ojibway from the Lake St. Martin First Nation, says after sitting with her book, she hopes people continue to educate themselves.
“It's like, here's a coloring book, but it's not meant to do everything for you. You’ve got to take that initiative if you really want to understand and you want to learn. So I hope that it makes them interested and makes them care and want to learn more.”
Lynne Martin, Vice President of the WIWF Board, also attended the event. As a person over 65, the playwright is currently enjoying free tuition for her theatre degree at the University of Winnipeg.
“Writing can be very lonely and these events really bring writers together. And so I know most of the people in that room, and it just feels like a party. It feels like a friend's party. But it's also important to find out what everybody's doing.”
To view all of the 2023 winners visit manitobabookawards.ca.