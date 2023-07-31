MOUNT BRYDGES - In response to growing concern from Mount Brydges residents, council decided to approve the installation of traffic signals at the intersection of Glendon Drive and Bond Street. This decision was made after the presentation of the report by Jake Straus, Director of Engineering and Public Works; furthermore, the testimony of Courtney Carroll, a resident of Mount Brydges. Carroll shared during the last council meeting her personal experience of her daughters being involved in a car accident while crossing that intersection. Her heartfelt plea to increase security measures for the children's sake resonated with the councillors, leading to a unanimous approval.
The report presented by Straus highlighted the need for reliable and well-maintained infrastructure networks, as well as growth management and the importance of exceptional customer service. Also, the report recommended that traffic signals at the intersection of Glendon Drive and Bond Street be solar-powered and heavy-duty. Straus mentioned that they were taking as reference the success in terms of the use of these traffic signals in the City of London.
On the other hand, director Straus confirmed that the materials for the installation are already available and that the deadline for completion is by the end of August of this year.
Some of the council members expressed concerns regarding the absence of the typical lights in a common traffic light, but Strauss explained that this installation would involve rectangular flashing beacons that will signal the presence of a crosswalk.
Regarding Courtney Carroll's intervention, she also mentioned the need to implement crosswalk signals at the intersection of Adelaide Road and Wood Edge Road. Carroll pointed out the urgency of addressing these citizen concerns, as any delay could put children in the Mount Brydges community at very high risk.
Fortunately, council members recognized the seriousness of this case and the importance of prioritizing pedestrian safety. For that reason, council also approved the allocation of $40,000 from the 2024 budget for future traffic signals. They would just be waiting for confirmation from the county regarding coverage of any additional costs over $70,000.
This decision reflects the commitment of the Strathroy-Caradoc Council to addressing the concerns of residents and creating a safer environment for pedestrians, especially children. Finally, the council promised to inspect slowdown zones and identify new safety measures to reduce any possibility of risk to pedestrians.