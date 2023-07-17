MP Dr. Robert Kitchen for Souris—Moose Mountain shares his opinion about the decisions being made in the House of Commons of Canada so far in 2023.
What are some of the highlights or challenges you think the federal government has accomplished so far in the year?
From an accomplishment point of view I think majority of what they’ve done is totally undermine the economy here in the country.
As we look forward and as we move forward, ultimately, those are things we want to focus on. What my caucus and I will focus on is basically dealing with these aspects, when you look at the carbon tax, one, that was initially brought in. They label it as an environmental tax, but all it is is just taxing Canadians.
They’ve not met a single standard of what they’ve put out there, but then on top of that the carbon tax too, they throw in the Clean Fuel Standard on top of it. The PBO has indicated that it will add 61 cents per litre by 2030 by the time it gets totally put into place. That’s just a huge impact on Canadians by 2030 which when you look at it, it’s only six years away.
The other part is, where some of the recent studies have looked at, is the loss and the collapse of business investment here in this country. Our productivity levels are down because of that, businesses are not investing and that’s been very evident since 2015 since this government came into place, and we see that investment dollar going elsewhere.
You see where the IRA budget came down in the U.S., where all of those investment dollars are going south of the border to create new equipment, and not only that from an industry point of view, but businesses need to invest here just to replace the equipment that they have. Big impacts that are just huge on this country.
Those are the major concerns I’ve been hearing, and obviously ones that we need to focus on, and getting Canadians to be proud to be Canadian again.
We just celebrated Canada Day and we need to be proud of being Canadian. We need to understand the great work that we do in this country and the hard work that we do, ultimately yes sometimes we will not succeed in something we put in, but it’s that hard work and continued effort that comes from the private citizens that makes this country so great.
What are some of the concerns you’re hearing from people in your riding based on what the government has done or not done so far in 2023?
Some of the big concerns are obviously the huge taxes that are continually out there. Ultimately the carbon tax is number one. We look at our farmers and the huge impact that’s going to have on them. The Clean Fuel Standard that just came down is another big part.
Throughout the whole riding, it’s not just our farmers, it’s within our energy sector as well, you look at them coming out with the C-50 legislation.
They’ve been talking about transition and how they’re going to help coal miners and people in the energy industry get into new lines of work, etc., but they come out with C-50 which is their big step.
They just changed the words from Just Transition to Sustainable Jobs, all it’s going to do is create more committees to do more studies to hire people that aren’t from these industries. Those are the only people that are getting jobs and they’re not even local.
You turn around and see Minister Jonathan Wilkinson who was in Kipling just the other day to make an announcement, and kudos to Cowessess in the steps that they’re doing to put in a new wind energy generating facility, but ultimately those windmills are not being built in Souris-Moose Mountain. Those windmills are being built somewhere else.
They may say there’s $500 million worth of investment being done, but $499 million of that is being built somewhere else, not in this riding and that’s not creating jobs for people within this riding.
Yes it’s helpful and don’t get me wrong that’s renewable energy that we need to meet the standards over the next 50 to 100 years, we need to make those changes and step forward with that, but to do that we need to do it in a situation where we’re not killing the jobs that we have, and putting people that are in the private industry getting good paying jobs out of work.
Within the next six months, what do you plan to push for or stop from happening?
Now that the House isn’t sitting, I will be out and about throughout the riding. I was in Moosomin out for the parade on July 15. I came out the day before and spent some time in Moosomin there, getting out talking to people.
Because the riding is so big, getting around is going to be my big chore, to try and do that as much as I can, to talk to people, that’s what I want to do. I want to hear from my constituents as best as I can and that’s on all aspects whether that’s agriculture, whether that’s the energy sector, whether that’s industry.
We have many aspects dealing with small businesses in many of these communities that are dealing with a lot of the challenges.
That’s part of my goal for the next two months is to do that so we when we get back to Ottawa in the fall, and assuming that’s happening because there’s all sorts of speculation out there as to what could transpire.
I’m ready for an election, I’m not expecting an election, but I’m ready to go if something like that came about. I don’t anticipate that, but we are prepared for that. We will play it as we go.
With that said I also need to spend time with my wife and family because I’ve been back and forth and not around them. I’ll take some time to do that. I’m anticipating within the next week or so that our daughter in-law and son should have twins from what we hear. That should be quit exciting in the family.