Swan Hills has found its New Year’s baby for 2023! Tripp Rein Parkin Scott was born on February 9, 2023, at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton to Taylor Beatch and Christopher Scott and to the delight of Tripp’s older brother Lukis (12 years) and younger sister, Remi (4 years). Due to medical complications, Tripp was welcomed to the world at just one day shy of 36 weeks. Fortunately, he was a healthy 8 lbs, 5 oz, spending 30 hours in NICU to ensure his continuing health.
In an incident sure to make Tripp’s birth even more memorable, the Royal Alexandra went into lockdown for a few hours during this time due to a phone call to the hospital that became aggressive, with the caller threatening gun violence. Hospital staff then called the Edmonton Police Service (EPS). After EPS had thoroughly searched and checked out the hospital, the lockdown was lifted after they had determined that there was no threat to public safety. Police officers remained at the hospital through the rest of the evening as a precaution.
The Swan Hills Chamber of Commerce presented Tripp and his mother, Taylor, with an assortment of baby gifts, supplies, and gift cards donated by the Chamber, members of the Swan Hills community and local businesses on Thursday, March 9.
Welcome to the world, Tripp!!