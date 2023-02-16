The Wakaw Jubilee arena continues to be a very busy place not only for our local youth involved in minor hockey but also as a facility that is capable of hosting out-of-town tournaments for teams that may face conflicts in schedules in their own arenas. This past weekend, February 4/5 we played host to the Saskatoon Flyer Warriors and the Flyer Jackals for their U15B eight-team tournament. This coming weekend, February 11/12th another tournament is being hosted and this time players from the Warman U13 Warman Bearcats and Bengals teams will be taking to the ice and are bringing eight teams with them. Then on March 4/5 yet another tournament is being hosted here, run by the Warman U11B Lynx, who are also bringing in eight teams.
These are just three of five tournaments that have been hosted at the Wakaw Jubilee Arena this season by out-of-town teams. These three tournaments are two-day tournaments, whereas the other two were one-day tournaments. A tournament hosted in the arena on December 10th by the Saskatoon U7 Redwing Rebels witnessed 12 teams fill the arena. This is the second season this team booked our facility for their tournament. The other single-day tournament by the Saskatoon Redwing Heat was held here on January 7th and that one saw another 10 teams attend.
Recreation and Community Development Manager, Dwane Burke, shared that additionally, the arena hosted four Wakaw Lakers' home tournaments this season. This included the U7 (10 team tournament on January 21st), and U13, U11, and U9 tournaments back in November and December. Each team welcomed five other teams to town. Each one of these teams that come to our arena brings with them parents and other fans who then avail themselves of the services of our town. In addition to the teams using the arena, many often book the bowling alley as well and rent the curling rink floor space. These attractions make hosting tournaments in town more comfortable, providing space and activity for our visitors.
Of course, the hometown teams keep the arena busy with practices and games throughout the season, but other arena usages this season includes our adult hockey teams, both the Wakaw Oldtimers who have hosted a number of other rec teams, as well as the Wakaw Titans. We have also hosted the Cudworth Skate Club on Thursdays after school, which has been a great addition to the community recreational scene. The Cudworth Skate Club has made it possible for more local families and their kids to get on the ice for this great activity. Wakaw has also hosted minor hockey teams from Humboldt, as well as individual teams from both Saskatoon and Warman. Besides skating sports, the arena has also hosted the Aberdeen Attackers (youth) and Aberdeen Dynamos (U20) broomball teams.
Burke said that when in town, all the visitors are encouraged to visit our local stores which of course is a great benefit to our local economy. This includes working with partnering businesses who have provided small ads that are then posted, and included in handouts, available in the arena during the events. It’s not hard to see how the arena adds to the community.