Timing is everything. Just ask Scott McLean.
Back in 2019, the Elmvale and District Lions Club member approached the local folks who ran the Maple Syrup Festival to see if they’d be interested in partnering with the Lions to replace the large Maple Syrup Festival sign that welcomed people to Elmvale.
The sign was old and in dire need of repair. The Maple Syrup Festival had no interest in replacing it, so McLean met with officials from Springwater Township to see what was needed to tear the old sign down and replace it with a modern, state-of-the-art digital sign.
“I went to the township with the idea and they told me they were looking at installing four signs in various locations throughout the township,” McLean said. “The signs they were looking at though would be used for township messaging only.
“We felt the signs should be kept for community groups — food bank, service clubs — so they could promote their fundraisers," he added.
Armed with a $20,000 donation, the Lions made their pitch to township council and a deal was done.
The Lions would contribute one-third of the $60,000 cost of building the double-sided sign and they would receive a permanent, dedicated space on the sign where they could display their logo. They also received a commitment from the township that the sign would be used to promote community happenings.
The outdoor digital sign program was initiated following one-time funding received through the province’s municipal modernization program. Of that funding, Springwater council allocated $100,000 toward digital signs for the purpose of strengthening the ways the township could provide messaging and communication to residents.
In June 2021, council approved the sign and it was installed in the fall of 2022, measuring about 4.6 by three metres with a 1.3-by-2.7-metre digital panel. It became operational on March 3, 2023.
On Wednesday night, Springwater council voted to approve the amended outdoor digital sign policy and established the terms of reference for the township's outdoor digital signage hearing committee.
Members of council who have been appointed to the committee are Deputy Mayor George Cabral and Couns. Matt Garwood and Phil Fisher.
Among the organizations or events already approved are Elmvale and District Lions Club, Elmvale District High School, various church events (excluding regular services), sports registration dates (minor hockey, figure skating, minor baseball etc.), food bank, and the Christmas tree lighting.
Organizations that are not pre-approved must apply.
“I think the policies are absolutely fair,” said Coun. Matt Garwood. “We had a lot of public consultation and we had a lot of input. In this sense, it’s nice to see that the township and the community groups can work hand-in-hand.”
To be considered for posting, the message should meet one or more of the following criteria: an upcoming township-hosted event, public meeting or workshop; upcoming council or committee meeting; major council-endorsed community festivals or events; township public service announcements; emergency communications; and promotion of a township-wide strategic initiative or program.
There is some content that will not be considered, including political or religious messages, promotion or advertising; message related to the use of controlled substances or products; content that is a visual distraction for drivers; personal celebratory messages; and paid or commercial advertising.
The outdoor digital signage hearing committee will be responsible for reviewing requests for the sign that do not fall within the scope of the policy. The committee will review the application and either approve or deny. There will be no appeal process if the application is denied.
“I think generally, everyone’s pretty happy with the sign,” said Springwater CAO Jeff Schmidt. “Through our partnership with the Lions, service groups will be allowed to promote their events and that’s good for everyone.”
Council is also looking at installing similar signs in Hillsdale, Anten Mills and Midhurst. If a community or service group is interested in partnering with the township on any of them, they’re urged to contact the township.
“We would certainly be open to it,” Schmidt confirmed.
The township’s communications department will manage and create all content and all requests for posting must be submitted using the township’s digital application form. There will be a maximum of eight messages in rotation and each message will be displayed for a minimum of six seconds.