There are two types of ghosts: those that say “boo!” and those that say “yay!”
For families looking to the “yay” kind, Midland board game and card game stores are ready to provide a frightfully good time this Hallowe’en.
“We have a lot of fun stuff going on,” said Chris Lahaie, owner of Event Horizon Hobbies.
On the days surrounding Hallowe’en, Event Horizon Hobbies at 845 King Street will be hosting spooktacular events throughout.
Painting will be the theme on Sunday, October 30: a canvas painting workshop for ‘Kitten in Pumpkin’ will begin at 11 a.m. with a $40 cost for all required materials “for an 11x14 masterpiece”; and a miniature paint-a-long for a pre-primed four-inch resin pumpkin monster will take place at 3 p.m. at an all-included cost of $25.
“One of our regulars 3D-printed (the pumpkin monsters) for us,” said Lahaie. He added that the ‘Kitten in Pumpkin’ group will have a “Bob Ross thing going on”, in reference to the laid back teaching style of the popular painter.
On the Hallowe’en day of Monday, October 31, trick-or-treating will be in full effect for the business starting at 6:30 p.m. The service bar will have hot chocolate on offer while free contests for both costumes and colouring will be available.
“We also have Lori – also known as The Little Witch – coming in to do some tarot readings which is going to be super fun. They’re going to be quick little one-card things, and that’s going to be exciting.”
More tarot will be available on November 1, as well as the announcement of winners for the contests.
“We encourage people to dress up every day of the year,” laughed Lahaie, who added that staff will all be costumed for the season. “No one in costume has ever been denied to this place; it’s always: ‘Oh my god that’s so cool!’
Suggested games with Hallowe’en themes for players, according to Lahaie, include the Arkham Horror board game series, the Innistrad expansions for Magic: The Gathering, and all sorts of miniatures for Dungeon and Dragons such as the paintable pumpkin monster.
Down the street at North of Exile Games at 342 King Street, customer service representative Bryan Piitz stated that many popular board and card games would be available for customers to come and play, adding that he would be dressing up for Hallowe’en as well.
“Even something like Pokemon, which might be a little more for younger kids, is about monsters. There’s a lot of fun stuff here,” said Piitz.
“It’s so much fun to see their creativity (of costumes) on display. Especially here, children love to dress up as Pokemon or different kinds of creatures in the games they love so much. It really lifts everybody’s spirits to see them.” Further information on events and activities can be found on the companies' respective websites.