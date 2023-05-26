BRUCE COUNTY – Bruce County’s planning and development committee refused an application for an Official Plan amendment at the May 18 meeting on the grounds that minimum distance requirements were not met – but not before discussing the contentious issue of the county’s housing shortage.
Jack Van Dorp, manager of land use planning, presented the report for planner Barbara Mugabe, who was not available.
The staff report on the application had no issue with an additional dwelling unit (ADU) in the main building on the non-farm lot. The OP permits one additional unit in a prime agricultural area.
A second residential unit in an ancillary structure – a shed with attached Quonset hut – was a different matter. Not only is a second additional dwelling unit not permitted under current regulations, but the ancillary structure is much too close to an adjacent livestock operation. While the number of ADUs permitted in an agricultural area may change in the near future should draft provincial legislation pass in its present form, the minimum distance requirements are not changing.
A zoning bylaw amendment is all that’s required for the ADU in the main building. Kincardine council had scheduled a zoning public meeting on May 8 but cancelled and rescheduled the meeting due to technical issues.
The report stated the “ancillary structure is located just over one metre from the lot line, significantly closer to the livestock facility on the adjacent lands than the unit within the existing dwelling.” The unit in the ancillary structure does not meet the minimum distance separation (MDS) requirement.
The nearest barn to the structure is 17.67 metres away, a “significant shortfall” from the MDS requirement of 93 metres. While two barns on the adjacent farm are presently vacant, there are plans to resume livestock operations.
Both the property owner, Brian Gamble, and the owner of the farm that surrounds the property, Kevin McKay, were in the county council chambers, and both accepted the invitation to speak to council.
Gamble spoke about the unique nature of the area – a large number of people who work at the Bruce plant who “don’t live here,” in the middle of an area that has a shortage of temporary accommodations. He said when he moved to the area from Hamilton, he was “shocked” at the cost of rooms – higher than similar accommodations in Hamilton.
He said he and his wife decided to try to meet the need, and went ahead with their plans. There are six tenants, three in each ADU.
In an interview immediately following the meeting, Gamble said, first, that he had permits for everything he’d done, unlike others in the area who provide rooms for tradespeople at the Bruce. He also said that he purchased the property prior to minimum distance requirements, and it was never vacant, meaning it should not be subject to the MDS requirements.
McKay, who was represented by a lawyer (both the lawyer and McKay addressed council), based his objections on the presence of tenants in an outbuilding so close to his property line, and the “potential activities” of those tenants.
Van Dorp told council, “The MDS is… at the heart of this application.”
A number of committee members commented on the application. County Coun. Kenneth Craig, Kincardine, said that on one hand, the area is “desperate for housing,” but on the other, planning “is about, is that a good place to put a residential unit, and it’s not.”
County Coun. Don Murray, Huron-Kinloss, took a different view.
“Sometimes we need to think outside the box to get some extra housing,” he said.
He commented that there are people in the area living in camper-trailers.
When the matter was put to the vote, the committee refused the application.
County Warden Chris Peabody, Brockton, has stated in previous interviews that he’s been told by Mike Rencheck, president and CEO of Bruce Power, that housing has become an issue for Bruce Power workers, in particular, tradespeople working on the refurbishment project.
The second item on the planning committee agenda also concerned housing in agricultural areas, at least indirectly. The county is submitting its comments to the province regarding land use planning.
Claire Dodds said staff had put together comments on Bill 97, and the proposed provincial draft policy statement. Her report outlined what was discussed during a council workshop on May 11.