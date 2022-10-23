Timmins Workplace Inclusion Charter is giving local businesses a toolkit for equity and diversity.
The charter is part of the Timmins Economic Development Corporation (TEDC)’s Diversity Awareness Project, and is informed by the results of a 2021 survey on discrimination.
The survey found that 51 per cent of respondents experienced or witnessed workplace discrimination.
Nicola Alexander, community development consultant with TEDC, said the response has been positive since the social media launch and email blast through the Timmins Chamber of Commerce on Thursday.
“We’re looking to continue with our outreach in the coming weeks," she said.
The charter includes 16 commitments in communication, culture and leadership, policies, recruitment and on-boarding, and training and development, which are designed to be a first step for employers to diversify their workforce, and actively work toward inclusion.
Depending on how many commitments a company completes, there are different levels of recognition. Gold indicates that 10 or more commitments have been met, with at least one from each category. Silver shows that six or more commitments were met, with at least one from each category, and bronze represents meeting four or more commitments laid out in the charter.
Commitments include things like updating and reviewing anti-discrimination policies every three years, including land acknowledgements, acknowledging holidays from all cultural and religious backgrounds, and creating mentoring programs.
Companies that meet these commitments will be recognized on the TEDC website and any company that signs the charter will be listed as an inclusion champion.
“Any company that signs on to the charter will be celebrated for their commitments to equity, diversity and inclusion,” said Alexander.
The charter also comes with a toolkit for companies to assess their policies and practices, as well as resources to educate management on issues around inclusion and diversity.
The charter is available on the TEDC website and companies interested in participating can get more information at inclusioncharter@timmins.ca