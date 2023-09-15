BRUCE COUNTY – The county’s executive committee received an update on the county’s Indigenous Reconciliation Planning Initiative, during the Sept. 7 meeting. The report was prepared by Matt Meade, corporate strategic initiatives specialist.
The initiative was implemented in response to the work of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada’s 94 Calls to Action.
The report stated that in Ontario, “over 85 per cent of Indigenous people live in municipalities. Strengthening relations with Indigenous people is important for Bruce County as our work is often directly with Indigenous people living in our communities. This is amplified by our shared history and geography – the traditional territories of two First Nations encompass Bruce County.”
The county’s plan involves education and training to build cultural awareness and understanding, and development of a plan that is unique to the county and helps the county achieve its goals and objectives for reconciliation. The plan is being delivered in phases.
The consultant, selected in January 2022 following a request for proposal process, is NVision Insight Group Inc., a majority Indigenous-owned consulting company, was described in the report as “instrumental in the ongoing realization of this initiative.”
The report provided detailed information on the reconciliation efforts to date. Currently, the county “continues to take steps to improve relationships with neighbouring Indigenous communities.”
New initiatives include the Bruce County Museum and Cultural Centre hosting the Saugeen First Nation’s Ribbon Skirt Project, new educational resources and presentations, the launch of local author Dorothy Ladd’s new children’s book entitled Memengwaa, the Monarch Butterfly, cultural demonstrations throughout July and August 2023, and the commissioning of new artwork by Taylor Cameron, an emerging artist from Saugeen First Nation No. 29, to acknowledge National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and Orange Shirt Day. This art will be featured throughout the month of September.
In addition are workshops and exhibits, as well as ongoing discussions with community members.
At the Bruce County Library, Saugeen First Nation donated 17 red ribbon skirts to bring awareness to Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls. These were displayed at all library branches during May and June of this year.
Ladd presented readings from her book at a number of branches.
In addition, the library offered workshops, Indigenous stories as part of the summer reading program, and displays.
Other county departments held special training, workshops and staff activities.
The complete report, with further details, is available in the committee’s agenda from Sept. 7.
County Coun. Luke Charbonneau, Saugeen Shores, asked about the status of the county’s land acknowledgement, saying, “We’re pretty late in the game… in getting together a land acknowledgement for the county… Will we be seeing something soon on that front?”
The answer was that the county is working together with its partners in ensuring the acknowledgement is “something meaningful.”
Warden Chris Peabody, Brockton, said in closing, “It’s great to see all that extensive work that’s being done, and how committed all our directors are to engaging on reconciliation, and I certainly can speak on behalf of council that we are very much behind all of your efforts and really appreciate you, and we’ll work together to implement this planning initiative.”