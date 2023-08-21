Kirkland Lake council has approved a request from the Kirkland Lake Minor Hockey Association (KLMHA) for a charitable sponsorship.
During the town’s regular council meeting on Tuesday (Aug. 15), council agreed to sponsor the KLMHA’s application for a $3,750 grant that they had applied for through the Temiskaming Foundation in the spirit of the Paul Lacroix Memorial Hockey Fund that supports registration and development in Kirkland Lake.
By approving the request, the town accepts the funds on behalf of the KLMHA and provides a donation to the organization for the same amount.
To qualify for the Temiskaming Foundation’s grants, applicants must be qualified donees under the Income Tax Act (effectively a charity), the town noted in a report.
“If the applicant is not a qualified donee — in this instance the KLMHA is not a qualified donee — then the foundation is able to make a grant to a sponsor which is a registered charity or qualified donee provided the sponsor has a direct affiliation with the organization and the sponsor undertakes financial and legal responsibility for the project,” the report states.
“Municipalities frequently assume the sponsorship role for application purposes. The municipality demonstrates direct affiliation by providing a letter of support to the applicant and receiving the funds on behalf of the applicant.”
The memorial fund was established in honour of coach Paul Lacroix by his family, according to the KLMHA website.
“Their hope is to help where they can so that no one is unable to play the game, including providing assistance with some or all of registration costs or if assistance required for equipment,” the KLMHA said.
After battling cancer, Lacroix died on April 8, 2023, at the age of 50, his obituary notes.
“It was very important to Paul to give back to his community. His passion for hockey as a player, referee, and coach, and his love of sports in general, allowed him to do so,” it states.
“He took the time to get to know each player, recognize their potential, and give them the support and kindness they needed to succeed both as players and people."