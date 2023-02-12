Municipal planner John Jardine submitted a report at the Municipality of Hastings Highlands council meeting on Feb. 1, in which he requested that council concur with a proposed Rogers telecommunications tower at a 9.2 hectare site at 945 North Baptiste Lake Road, part of the Eastern Ontario Regional Network’s Cell Gap Project. Council subsequently voted down the proposed tower at this location due to residents’ concerns and what they saw as Rogers’ non-compliance with its Antenna System Sitting Protocol. While council voted against the tower’s placement at this site, ultimately the decision will rest with the federal government agency Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada whether the tower will be erected at North Baptiste Lake Road.
At the Feb. 1 meeting of Hasting Highlands council, Jardine submitted his report “Request for Concurrence for a Proposed Telecommunications Tower from Rogers Communications Inc. at 945 North Baptiste Lake Road” in which he requested that council concur with the proposed 91.5 metre telecommunications guyed tower and indicate that they were satisfied that the consultation process had been done in accordance with the municipal ASSP, which was passed in 2017.
The placement of this telecommunications tower in Hastings Highlands by Rogers is part of the EORN Cell Gap Project; an initiative to expand wireless cell and Internet service in eastern Ontario to achieve access to high-speed Internet and cell service in all regions of the province, including eastern Ontario, by 2025.
Mayor Tony Fitzgerald and council invited the public to speak about their concerns with regard to this proposed tower on North Baptiste Lake Road. While there are residents who support the tower (and their letters were contained within the meeting agenda package), those against the tower (who also had letters in the meeting agenda package) spoke at the meeting, saying that they believed Rogers had not adhered to two of the requirements in the municipal ASSP. These requirements were the distance of an antenna to residences of less than 1,000 metres and that Rogers did not satisfy the pre-consultation and the public consultation process adequately as outlined in the ASSP.
These residents also had concerns about the alleged negative health effects of having a 5G wireless antenna near a residential area (less than 1,000 metres) to humans, wildlife and plant life. They also allege that Health Canada’s Health Safety Code 6, which states that 5G is safe, is out of date, and does not take into account the unique properties of 5G electromagnetic radiation frequencies and its possible negative effects on the health of those who are in too close proximity to it.
While some scientific studies on the health effects suggest that 5G could be harmful, other studies also suggest the opposite. Overall, the scientific community agree that more research and studies are required on the effects of 5G on humans, wildlife and plant life before a fully informed and definitive assessment on 5G’s effects can be made.
In addition to the alleged negative health effects, residents also asserted that the tower would alter the natural landscape of the area in which they dwelled, and that it would also allegedly affect their property values.
Rogers’ representatives Eric Belchamber, wireless site specialist with Eric Belchamber and Associates and Daryl Rancourt, site acquisition specialist with Eric Belchamber and Associates, were present at the meeting via Zoom. They denied the residents’ assertions and allegations, stating that the tower does not have negative health affects, according to Safety Code 6, and that it would have no impact on residential property values, citing other factors that would have such an effect before their tower would. While they acknowledge that the tower is less than 1,000 metres to some residences, they say it is necessary to have fulsome coverage to satisfy the EORN Cell Gap Project goals and that this closer proximity does not pose a health risk. They are also adamant that they conducted an adequate public consultation process to satisfy the conditions outlined in the ASSP.
Antenna systems, including cell towers, are regulated by the federal government under the Federal Radiocommunication Act, and the decision on the placement of this telecommunications tower is strictly a land use planning matter, according to Jardine. While relevant, other concerns like health and property values are not to be considered when approving or rejecting the placement of a telecommunications tower. ISED Canada makes the final decision on whether the tower will ultimately be placed at a chosen site.
After the residents present spoke at the meeting about the proposed tower, council members also voiced their views on it. Like the public input, the councillors were also split on whether the proposed tower should be put at the North Baptiste Lake Road site. After the councillors’ comments, Fitzgerald said that clearly from the comments, the ASSP needed to be updated, as it was vague, confusing and unenforceable.
“But it is what we have on our plate, for better or worse, it is what we have. We have to take it for what it is and when it speaks of preferences, we have to know that the courts will interpret that as a preference. We can have intentions and all kinds of things, but we have to go by the letter of the law,” he says.
At the behest of Councillor Keith Buck, council conducted a recorded vote to either approve or reject the tower on North Baptiste Lake Road, and the result was as follows; Buck (Against), Deputy Mayor Tammy Davis (For), Councillor Roger Davis (For), Councillor Tracy Hagar (Against), Councillor Nancy Matheson (Against), Councillor Joan Nieman (Against) and Mayor Tony Fitzgerald (For). Consequently, the vote was against the tower being erected at this site.
However, while council voted down the placement of the proposed tower on North Baptiste Lake Road, as previously stated, the decision to place it there will ultimately rest with ISED Canada.
Rogers will likely appeal council’s decision to ISED Canada and the tower may yet be erected at this location, or they may choose another site in consultation with the municipality. Nilani Logeswaran Senior Manager, Media Relations and Public Affairs with Rogers, told The Bancroft Times on Feb. 6 that they remain committed to working with Hastings Highlands to get a viable cell tower put up in the municipality.
David Stewart, Hastings Highlands’ CAO, tells The Bancroft Times on Feb. 3 that at that point in time, there is not much to share “other than we will continue to work with EORN and Rogers on the EORN Cell Gap Project and next steps.”
The Bancroft Times will keep readers apprised of any new developments on this story as they arise in the weeks ahead.