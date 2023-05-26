PERTH COUNTY – At its May 18 meeting, Perth County council awarded a contract for its Courthouse Campus Project. The contract for the 5 Huron renovation and connecting link addition project located in Stratford was tendered to Dakon Construction for just over $5 million.
For the last 16 months, staff and the project design team have been working on the 5 Huron renovation and connecting link project. The construction tender was issued in April and closed in May. Six bids were received by the county for this project, with Dakon Construction coming in the lowest at $5,050,900 plus HST. The project looks at renovating both floors of the 5 Huron Street building for the purposes of housing the county’s administrative staff, as it was previously a Service Ontario location. It also includes the building of a connecting link addition which will provide the main entrance and central reception for the courthouse and building facilities.
“I am pleased to receive council’s continued support for this project,” said county Director of Public Works, John McClelland, during the meeting. “It has been a long journey to reach this point and it is exciting to see this project move forward.”
County Warden Rhonda Ehgoetz stated that this is a “historic project for the future home of the County of Perth.”
“Council has shown great leadership in moving the project forward. A tremendous amount of preparation and hard work has gone into bringing the project to this stage and I am eager to see the plans come to life,” Warden Ehgoetz explained.
Council supported the project by green-lighting the contract with Dakon Construction at its May 18 meeting.
“I am delighted with the support of council to expand the County’s central administration facilities,” said Lori Wolfe, chief administrative officer. “County staff are committed to excellence in service delivery and this renewed facility will further support the exceptional work we do for our community.”
The project is expected to break ground this summer with an anticipated completion date of fall, 2024.