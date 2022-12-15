A member of the Mohawk Council of Kahnawake and its environmental protection office took centre stage this past weekend during COP15 to present the challenges and successes of a project that sought to improve the community’s biodiversity.
MCK Chief Ross Montour and Kahnawake Environment Protection Office director Ben Green-Stacey were on hand to present the challenges and successes encountered during the Tekakwitha Island and Bay Restoration project to the United Nations biodiversity conference being held at Palais des Congres.
“I had the opportunity to meet with a lot of young people, both from inside the community and outside the community, and there is a lot of passion there for the cause, which is, for us to be the guardians and stewards of Turtle Island,” Montour said.
In addition, Kahnawake Tourism hosted a kiosk in the conference’s Indigenous pavilion complete with a replica Longhouse, said interim tourism development agent Trevor Diabo.
“It’s not a full-size Longhouse – about 15 by 20 feet – but you get the idea,” Diabo said, adding the benefits of being at the conference are myriad – a presentation last week to the two-day youth summit was particularly stimulating.
“Yeah, the youth summit was very cool to take part in. Obviously, these are the next generation of leaders, so they have a stake in this process,” Diabo said. “That’s my generation and we are looking to make changes.”
It was a whirlwind weekend that featured a visit to the Kahnawake Tourism booth from legendary Canadian environmentalist David Suzuki and a reception Sunday at the Longhouse for Indigenous delegates to the conference.
The conference is slated to run through December 19.
KEPO director Ben Green-Stacey said Indigenous people are ready and willing to take centre stage in terms of biodiversity.
“We have an incredible opportunity to not only showcase the excellent work that we have done, but also to show the world that we as Onkwehón:we people are ready willing and able to play a key leadership role in protecting and preserving nature for current and future generations,” he said. “This is fundamental to who we are – it’s in our DNA.”
The conference is part of a United Nations accord on Biological Diversity, and was the first global agreement to cover all aspects of biological diversity, and compels countries to give Indigenous peoples worldwide the respect they deserve in accordance with their roles as stewards of the land.
The accord calls for the world to respect, preserve and maintain the knowledge, innovations and practices of Indigenous Peoples and to promote their wider application with the approval and involvement of the holders of such knowledge as well as encourage the equitable sharing of the benefits arising from the utilization of such knowledge, innovations and practices.
Additionally, it calls on countries to protect and encourage customary use of biological resources in accordance with traditional cultural practices that are compatible with conservation or sustainable use, and to encourage and develop methods of cooperation for the development and use of technologies, including indigenous and traditional technologies in pursuance of the objectives of the convention.
Montour – who is the MCK lead on the environment portfolio – said the world must wake up to the idea that protection of the environment means listening to those who have lived in harmony with theirs for millions of years.
“It is crucial that the important role of Indigenous Peoples in achieving the objectives of this convention is recognized, and that promotion of Indigenous leadership in conservation is featured prominently throughout the framework,” Montour said.
“In addition, we want to see the gap between the rhetorical and the real end up closing a little bit,” he said, pointing to campaign promises made by the Trudeau Liberals in 2015.
“We see Canada make all these statements on the international stage and that’s all well and good, but they haven’t kept their promises. If it had been the Harper government, would it be any better? I don’t think so,” Montour added.