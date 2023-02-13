The Gananoque Pride Alliance hosted a unique workshop for roughly 15 local young people on Sunday afternoon at Grace United Church.
The workshop was all about rhythm, with rhythm guru Troy Sexton of Rhythm Works, and his buddy Sheldon De Souza – both from Toronto.
“We travel around doing workshops and shows, and we bring a fun time using music, using rhythms, showing anyone that wants to come to these workshops that you can make music with a bunch of different stuff,” said Sexton.
“It’s easy to come up with rhythms, it feels good, and when we’re working with students, we’re giving them hacks - how to get back into school, presentation hacks, lessons off of music.”
The workshop got started with a wakeup exercise for all participants, involving clapping and stomping. That eventually progressed into a drumming circle, where the youth repeated rhythms and flows back to Sexton and De Souza.
Then, the youth broke into smaller groups of three or four, with the locals all showing off their musical skills by drumming on buckets and coming up with rhythms any way they could imagine.
The workshop lasted two hours.
As the shy and tentative group of youths worked through a series of different rhythms and flows, the confidence in each rose with every passing moment.
“We stress that there’s a support system,” said De Souza. “When you hit (the buckets) and the people around you respond, repeating what you did - the minute they repeat what you did, they’re showing you that they respect you and they support you. All of a sudden, you’re building up your self-esteem, your confidence. So, that helps build people up.
"This is an all-inclusive experience. It’s drumming, so you’re hitting something, which means anyone can do it, no matter who you are in the world. It’s a neutral playing field for all of us. All it takes is a willingness to do it.”
Krys Sullivan, a 15-year-old who goes to Gananoque Secondary School, loved the experience.
“I got to talk to couple kids that I knew, and then I also met a couple new kids,” said Sullivan.
“The whole experience has been really fun. It’s interactive, everyone is friendly, and they do a good job at hyping us up, which is great because for people like me, you get shy when you’re with new people, but this has been an eye-opener because I feel like I’ve been able to be myself.
“For the local youth, this workshop means everything, especially being an openly queer person. I feel like it’s important where you have a space where you can feel yourself. So, being able to express yourself with music, it’s one of my favourite things to do. This has been an amazing social experience.”
Later that day, and as part of the month-long Winterpalooza festival occurring in the waterfront community, Sexton and De Souza led the public through an experience of noise at Town Hall Park with a drumming circle.
