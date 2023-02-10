BROCKTON – Council got a look at the recreation master services and facilities plan that’s intended to guide decision making for the next decade.
Doing the presentation were Danielle Lenarcic Biss and Stacey Zonneveld of thinc design, and Mary Catherine Mehak of Mehak, Kelly and Associates.
The presentation included an overview of the project, draft recommendations and next steps. Lenarcic Biss outlined the process of gathering data including interviews with council, staff, user groups and community partners; conducting online and phone surveys and holding an open house. There were 200 households contacted in the random telephone survey, 345 responses in the online survey, 760 visits to the online engagement platform, five idea submissions, 11 interviews with councillors and senior staff, 29 responses to the online survey from user groups (of 55 invited) and seven interviews. Sixty people attended the in-person open house on Jan. 11.
What the consultants heard was there is a gap in non-sport programming. In addition, there’s an increasing demand for ice time, a need for upgrades or maintenance to soccer fields and ball diamonds, a need for more connectivity in trails, and a willingness to volunteer, donate and fundraise. Most user groups anticipate growth. This meshes with demographic data that indicates the present population of 9,784 is expected to be 11,500 by 2031 and 12,200 by 2036.
Of considerable concern to council, especially in light of issues discussed during budget deliberations, were recommendations involving a new arena.
Mehak told council that recommendations were to issue an RFP for a detailed feasibility study on providing a community recreation complex that would include a twin pad arena and other indoor facilities, and a review of previous studies on cost differences of building on the present arena site or at the East Ridge Business Park. The recommendations included timing the development of the new arena so one ice surface is ready before the present concrete pad at the arena fails. One determination that must be made is possible regional interest in year-round ice in one of the two pads. Another is repurposing the current arena and community centre, as well as conducting a comprehensive building condition assessment of the current facility.
The presenters also outlined recommendations involving the community centres in Cargill and Elmwood – both described as excellent – and “retiring” the Bradley School House. The continued support of Victoria Jubilee Hall was recommended.
The plan recommended “activating underused facilities” to meet increasing demand for ball diamonds, and look at the possibility of allocating time on the soccer fields for other types of field sports as needs emerge.
Another recommendation was implementing current plans to refurbish the Centennial Park tennis courts to accommodate both pickleball and tennis.
Recommendations for open spaces included a parks bylaw, signage strategy and ensuring there’s enough parkland and that it’s connected to other parkland and amenities by pedestrian trails. Existing trails in Brockton tend to be “linear,” said Zonneveld. Loops need to be developed, along with connections to Bruce County trails.
Recommendations included hiring a volunteer and events co-ordinator on a trial basis. Lenarcic Biss said a number of people expressed interest in volunteering; they need to be contacted.
In all, there were 177 recommendations.
Among the questions asked by council members was one from Coun. Greg McLean, about the engagements with the public.
Lenarcic Biss said it was “a pretty good mix,” representing the different communities in Brockton.
Coun. Tim Elphick commended the team on “completing this so quickly,” and asked about the site for the proposed new arena.
Mehak said the East Ridge Business Park had been recommended in a previous study. The focus now will be determining “which is the best site cost-wise.”
Continuing on the same theme, Coun. Carl Kuhnke asked what portion of the $1.7 million ($1,774,000 earmarked for facilities) “is the feasibility study?”
Mehak answered that it’s $60,000.
Deputy Mayor James Lang said he looks forward to the feasibility study.
Elphick asked another question about e-sports, and was told that so far it’s been at secondary schools, but it could be a possible source of revenue for municipalities.
Coun. Kym Hutcheon noted that should the decision be made to build on the East Ridge site, the site of the present arena “could be sold for affordable housing.” Its location within walking distance of downtown makes it ideal for that purpose.
McLean expressed interest in a previous study that had indicated the possibility of a pedestrian bridge connecting Lobies Park with the ball diamonds.
Mayor Chris Peabody suggested some revisions be made to the map showing trails, since some of the future trails went across private property.
Although the consultants said the idea was to “show what was possible,” they agreed that revisions could be made.
Following the Jan. 31 presentation to council, revisions will be made to the draft plan based on council comments, after which the plan will be presented to council and the community. The result will be the final master plan.
Council approved the staff recommendation to accept the draft recreation master services and facility plan as presented by thinc design and have it presented to the parks and recreation committee for comment. The final plan will be presented to council at the March 7 meeting for consideration and possible adoption.
The master plan was 75 per cent funded by a grant from the Municipal Modernization Program (intake 3).
Council also approved the staff recommendation for a feasibility study in support of a Green and Inclusive Community Buildings funding application for $13.5 million towards the future Walkerton Community Centre and Arena.