Callander is applying for a Hydro One grant for $25,000, which if received, will go towards increasing lighting in the downtown core. Specifically, the funds will allow for more snowflake pole lights, which “will improve the aesthetics and increase the safety and comfort of the downtown core during the winter months,” municipal staff detailed to council.
Hydro One offers an Energizing Life Community Fund Grant which provides up to $25,000 for various community projects. For instance, West Nipissing is applying for one to construct a community garden. Last year, Hydro One issued just over 20 grants to support various community improvement projects.
More snowflakes creates “a more picturesque and inviting” stroll downtown, staff noted, and improving the area aligns well with the municipality’s strategic plan, which wants to improve the pedestrian’s experience in the downtown core.
And those same poles that hold the snowflakes in winter can support hanging flower baskets in the summer, so the aesthetic thrills can continue year-round. Currently, the 2023 draft budget has $10,000 put down for these lights, but if the grant comes through, that money could be re-allocated or placed in reserves, because the flakes would come courtesy of Hydro One.
Each snowflake costs around $2,000, so $25,000 will go a long way to light more streets, specifically, the town wants to install a row of lights along the entirety of Lansdowne.
David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.