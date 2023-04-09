A Shelburne man charged with first-degree in the death of a Toronto woman has seen his case remanded once again.
Wazhir Gafoor made an appearance in Owen Sound court on Mar. 29.
Since 2021, Gafoor has been in the process of retaining counsel for his case. Criminal defence lawyers Anthony Bryant and Stephanie Marcade have previously assisted Gafoor with a Rowbotham application for state-funded counsel.
Officers from the Grey Bruce OPP responded to a death near Scugog Lane of the Northern Bruce Peninsula around 3 p.m. on Oct. 10, 2021, where the body of a deceased female was located in a wooded area. Gafoor was arrested and charged with first-degree murder by OPP officers a day later, on Oct. 11, in connection to the woman’s death.
Police later confirmed the victim to be 36-year-old Christina Yadram of Toronto.
Gafoor will make his next appearance in court on Apr. 19 at 9 a.m.