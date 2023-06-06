The Medicine Hat Community View Lions Club will be holding a series of barbecues out at Rattlesnake Lake in Golden Sheaf Park again this summer.
There will be seven, with the first kicking off the season Saturday, June 10.
The club holds barbecues throughout the summer in order to raise funds, which are donated back to the community.
The barbecue will be held at the Lakeview Site in Golden Sheaf Park, near the dock and playground by the lake. Hamburgers, cheeseburgers, hot dogs, fries, poutine, soft drinks and bottled water will be available at reasonable prices. Square payment system will be available so patrons can use debit or credit cards.
Barbecues will be from noon to 6 p.m. on June 10 and 24, July 8 and 15, Aug. 5 and 19 with the last one on Sept. 3.