Nominations for the Mushkegowuk Council general election have been released.
They have not yet been verified by the chief elections officer, but the unofficial list was released by Mushekowuk Council yesterday (July 12).
Four people are running for grand chief, four for deputy grand chief north and two for deputy grand chief south.
This is the first time two deputy grand chief positions are being elected.
The change was added to the Mushkegowuk election code in May.
The Deputy Grand Chief North will represent Fort Albany First Nation, Kashechewan First Nation, Moose Cree First Nation and Attawapiskat First Nation. The Deputy Chief South is for Chapleau Cree First Nation, Taykwa Tagamou Nation and Missinabe Cree First Nation in the south.
For grand chief, the nominees are Ernest Beck, Walter Leo Friday, Alison Linklater and Richard Wabano.
The nominees for deputy grand chief north are Rebecca Friday, Charlotte Nakoochee, Sylvina Rickard and Amos Wesley.
For deputy grand chief south the nominees are Jutta Horn and Natasha Martin.
Nominees will have to confirm that they are eligible to run and that they want to accept the nomination.
“I usually take about three days to get a hold of everybody and make sure I have all the information and make sure everyone is eligible to run,” said Sherry Davis, the chief electoral officer for the 2023 election.
The last time that Mushkegowuk communities went to the polls was in March 2022, when Alison Linklater was elected as Grand Chief in a by-election.
The official list of nominees will be released once the validation process is complete.
The election will be held on Aug. 25, 2023, and members can request email voting package until Aug. 11 or mail-in ballots until July 26, through elections2023@mushkegowuk.ca.