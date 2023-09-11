Over $9,000 was raised for childhood medical facilities at the Fourth Annual Tuukka Cup Charity Ball Hockey Tournament on Saturday, August 26, at the East Kent Memorial Arena.
The tournament is held annually in memory of Ronny ‘Tuukka’ Betterley, the Ridgetown area youth who died at the age of seven on January 29, 2018, after a courageous 11-month battle after being diagnosed with a rare brain cancer, Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG).
Ronny is nicknamed Tuukka in honour of his NHL idol Tuukka Rask, former Boston Bruins’ goalie.
The tournament featured 11 teams in four divisions, as the 75 players and the nearly 150 spectators raised $9,633 in fees, donations, sponsorships and proceeds from a barbecue and other activities.
The funds will go to Ronny’s Charities – Make-A-Wish Canada, Childcan, and Ronald McDonald House – as each will receive $3,221.
All three organizations assist families whose children are receiving life-threatening medical treatment.
“Many thanks to our numerous sponsors and donors from Ridgetown and Blenheim that helped make this event possible,” said tournament organizer Michael Boersma, Ronny’s uncle. “We couldn’t do it without the support of our amazing communities.”
The Tuukka Cup has raised close to $40,000 in its first four years, as it debuted in 2018 but was not held in 2020 and ‘21 because of the pandemic.
The Eau View Crop Dusters won the Under-9 age group, with Ronny’s Rebels the runners-up while the ZamBROnies placed third. The Trouble Makers were the U-11 champions, with Lil Green Machine second and Tilbury Tornadoes third. The Green Machines won the U-13 division title, followed by Street Legal and Benny & The Jets. The Mighty Pucks captured the U-15 title, with the Road Warriors as the runners-up.
Meanwhile, Ronny’s parents, Anita and Jeff, participated in the second Childhood Cancer Awareness Month flag-raising at The Civic Centre on September 1.
The Canadian Cancer Society designates September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month to educate the public about pediatric cancers and raise awareness about the issues childhood cancer patients, their families, and survivors face.
The Betterleys approached municipal officials in 2022 about supporting Childhood Cancer Month. However, Maureen and Dave Jenkins, from Belmont, had already contacted the municipality as a part of their province-wide campaign to advocate for municipalities to observe Childhood Cancer Month after their daughter Maggie passed away at 12 in 2014 from cancer.
Four-year-old Matteo Blonde and his mother, Bianca Alves, assisted Mayor Darrin Canniff to raise the Childhood Cancer Awareness flag, which features the gold ribbon that symbolizes childhood cancer, at the September 1 ceremony.
The Betterleys and South Kent Councillor Anthony Ceccacci also attended the ceremony with Matteo’s father, Chad Blomme and family members.
Matteo is undergoing chemotherapy after being diagnosed earlier this summer with medulloblastoma, a very aggressive brain cancer.
The Red Barn Brewery also observed Childhood Cancer Awareness Month at their third annual FarmFest on September 2 in honour of local children who have died or are undergoing cancer treatment.
While admission was free, patrons were asked to donate cash, as $1,950 was raised.
Childcan was the charity of choice, as suggested by Ginny and Scott Russell, whose son Braden died at 16 on February 28, 2015, after being diagnosed with Osteosarcoma in 2011, the same bone cancer that afflicted Terry Fox.
“Ginny and Scott are members of our Build A Barn program, so it made it a lot of sense to help the organization (Childcan) that helped them in their time of need,” said Denny Vervaet, Red Barn co-owner.
The Russell family raised close to $170,000 for childhood health organizations through their eight Stick It To Cancer 3-on-3 hockey tournaments in their son’s honour in Blenheim.
Braden and Ronny were honoured at FarmFest along with two other local cancer victims – Cory Schives, a 17-year-old Blenheim native who died in 2009, and Sophia Vlassman, a 16-year-old Chatham girl who died in 2014.
Cancer survivor Dylan Haddock and young Matteo were also celebrated.
Childhood Cancer Canada is increasing awareness through a variety of initiatives, as more than 60 Canadian landmarks will be lit up in gold to honour the Gold Ribbon, the international symbol for childhood cancer awareness.
Childhood Cancer Canada’s five reasons why Canadians need to help change the face of childhood cancer are:
- Cancer is the number one cause of death by disease in Canadian children.
- One in five children will not survive cancer, and outcomes worsen for hard-to-cure cancer.
- Only approximately seven percent of all cancer research dollars are dedicated to childhood cancer.
- 95% of survivors will have a chronic health problem by the time they are 45 years of age.
- More than 10,000 children, adolescents and young adults in Canada are currently in treatment or 5-year follow-up for cancer.
Since 1987, Childhood Cancer Canada has supported more than 17,000 families whose children have been diagnosed with cancer with its programs, including Empower Packs, Emergency Fund, Survivor Scholarships and the Benevolent Fund.
For more information on the CCC, including ways to donate or organize fundraising activities, visit www.childhoodcancer.ca